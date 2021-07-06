Kyle Jamieson towers above the rest after WTC heroics

46

The number of wickets claimed by Kyle Jamieson is by far the most taken by a New Zealand bowler in the first eight Test matches of his career. Jamieson, the player of the match in the World Test Championship final in Southampton, is comfortably ahead of former left-arm pacer Jack Cowie, who took 41 wickets in his first eight Test matches.

Most wickets by a New Zealand bowler after eight Test matches

Wickets Bowler Balls Maidens Runs Average Strike rate Five-wicket hauls Ten-wicket matches Period 46 Kyle Jamieson 1,724 106 652 14.17 37.48 5 1 February 2020-June 2021 41 Jack Cowie 1,860 64 846 20.63 45.37 4 1 June 1937-July 1949 38 Shane Bond 1,455 41 851 22.39 38.29 2 0 November 2001-December 2002 33 Doug Bracewell 1,521 50 807 24.45 46.09 2 0 November 2011-July 2012 32 Hedley Howarth 2,422 156 769 24.03 75.69 2 0 July-November 1969

7

The number of players who have scored 250 runs and taken 40 wickets in the first eight Test matches of their career. Kyle Jamieson became the first Kiwi player to join this exclusive club, which includes two players each from England and Australia and one each from South Africa and India.

250-plus runs and 40-plus wickets after first eight Test matches (listed chronologically)

Player Country Innings Batting Bowling Runs Average Hundreds/Fifties Balls Runs Wickets Average Strike rate 5w/10m Charlie Llewellyn South Africa 16 343 22.87 0/2 1,644 1,002 41 24.44 40.10 4/1 Herbie Hordern + Australia 13 254 23.09 0/1 2,148 1,075 46 23.37 46.70 5/2 Frank Foster England 11 287 26.09 0/3 2,351 884 44 20.09 53.43 4/0 Jack Gregory Australia 12 512 51.20 1/5 1,960 888 40 22.20 49.00 2/0 Ian Botham England 10 449 49.89 3/1 1,701 722 40 18.05 42.53 5/0 R. Ashwin India 12 353 39.22 1/1 2,564 1,305 49 26.63 52.33 5/1 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 8 256 42.67 0/1 1,724 652 46 14.17 37.48 5/1

+ Appeared in only seven Test matches.

Note: Ashwin in the only player on the list with more than 300 runs and 45 wickets after eight Test matches.

READ| Shafali Verma soars on debut, breaks records

4

The number of grand finals played in men’s Test cricket. The recent one-off match between India and New Zealand in Southampton was the latest grand final in 144 years of Tests.

Grand finals in Test cricket

Teams Venue Dates Result Tournament England v Australia The Oval August 19-22, 2012 England won by 244 runs Triangular Test series Pakistan v Sri Lanka Dhaka March 12-15, 1999 Pakistan won by an innings and 75 runs Asian Test Championship Pakistan v Sri Lanka Lahore March 6-10, 2002 Sri Lanka won by eight wickets Asian Test Championship India vs New Zealand Southampton June 18-23, 2021 New Zealand won by eight wickets World Test Championship

Notes:

1. The Triangular Test series was played between England, Australia and South Africa from May to August 2012 in England. In all, nine Test matches were played.

2. The first Asian Test Championship was played between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka from February to March 1999. In all, four Test matches were played.

3. The second Asian Test Champions was played between Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from August 2001 to March 2002. In all, three Test matches were played.

4. The first-ever World Test Championship was played by nine sides from August 2019 to June 2021. In all, 59 matches spanning 24 series were played.

47

The number of neutral Test matches played so far in men’s cricket, with the Southampton game between India and New Zealand being the latest in the last 144 years of Test cricket. Incidentally, it was the first-ever neutral Test match played by India since its inaugural Test match in June 1932. Among the 12 Test-playing sides, Bangladesh is the only team not to play at a neutral venue, although it has hosted neutral Test matches. Pakistan by virtue of being forced to play away from home, i.e. in the United Arab Emirates, has appeared in most neutral Test matches.

First neutral Test matches played by each team

Team Dates Opponent Venue Result Australia May 27-28, 1912 South Africa Manchester Won by an innings and 88 runs South Africa May 27-28, 1912 Australia Manchester Lost by an innings and 88 runs Pakistan March 12-15, 1999 Sri Lanka Dhaka Won by an innings and 175 runs Sri Lanka March 12-15, 1999 Pakistan Dhaka Lost by an innings and 175 runs West Indies January 31-February 4, 2002 Pakistan Sharjah Lost by 170 runs England January 17-19, 2012 Pakistan Dubai Lost by 10 wickets New Zealand November 9-13, 2014 Pakistan Abu Dhabi Lost by 248 runs Afghanistan March 15-18, 2019 Ireland Dehradun Won by seven wickets Ireland March 15-18, 2019 Afghanistan Dehradun Lost by seven wickets Zimbabwe March 2-3, 2021 Afghanistan Abu Dhabi Won by 10 wickets India June 18-23, 2021 New Zealand Southampton Lost by eight wickets

Summary of neutral Test matches played by each of the 11 teams

Team Neutral Test matches Won Lost Drawn Win percentage Pakistan 39 19 12 8 48.72 Australia 12 6 4 2 50.00 Sri Lanka 9 3 3 3 33.33 South Africa 7 1 3 3 14.29 New Zealand 7 4 2 1 57.14 West Indies 6 2 4 0 33.33 England 6 0 5 1 00.00 Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 50.00 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 50.00 Ireland 1 0 1 0 00.00 India 1 0 1 0 00.00

61

The number of Test matches captained by Virat Kohli. In the recent Southampton Test, he went past the tally of M. S. Dhoni, who had held the record of captaining India in the most Tests since December 2013. Kohli’s tally is also the most by an Asian captain in Test cricket.

READ| World Test Championship (WTC) in numbers: leading run-scorers, most wickets, hat-tricks and more

Most Test matches as captain

Captain Country Tests as captain Won Lost Drawn Tied Win percentage Period Graeme Smith South Africa + 109 53 29 27 0 48.62 April 24, 2003-March 5, 2014 Allan Border Australia 93 32 22 38 1 34.41 December 7, 1984-March 29, 1994 Stephen Fleming New Zealand 80 28 27 25 0 35.00 February 14, 1997-December 18, 2006 Ricky Ponting Australia 77 48 16 13 0 62.34 March 8, 2004-December 29, 2010 Clive Lloyd West Indies 74 36 12 26 0 48.65 November 22, 1974-January 2, 1985 Virat Kohli India 61 36 15 10 0 59.02 December 9, 2014-June 23, 2021 M. S. Dhoni India 60 27 18 15 0 45.00 April 11, 2008-December 30, 2014

+ Smith’s tally includes one Test match as ICC World XI captain in 2005 (match lost).

Most Test matches as captain for Asian sides

Captain Country Tests as captain Won Lost Drawn Win percentage Period Virat Kohli India 61 36 15 10 59.02 December 9, 2014-June 23, 2021 M. S. Dhoni India 60 27 18 15 45.00 April 11, 2008-December 30, 2014 Arjuna Ranatunga Sri Lanka 56 12 19 25 21.43 December 8, 1989-February 28, 1999 Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan 56 26 19 11 46.43 November 12, 2010-May 14, 2017 Sourav Ganguly India 49 21 13 15 42.86 November 10, 2000-September 22, 2005 Imran Khan Pakistan 48 14 8 26 29.17 July 29, 1982-January 7, 1992 Sunil Gavaskar India 47 9 8 30 19.15 January 24, 1976-February 5, 1985 Mohammad Azharuddin India 47 14 14 19 29.79 February 2, 1990-February 28, 1999 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi India 40 9 19 12 22.50 March 23, 1962-January 29, 1975

India’s leading Test captains since 1932 – how the record changed hands

Tests as captain Captain Achieved on Opponent (Venue) Result Remarks 4 C. K. Nayudu February 10, 1934 England (Chennai) Lost Held the Indian record for nearly 14 years 5 Lala Amarnath February 6, 1948 Australia (Melbourne) Lost Bettered Nayudu’s tally of 4 Tests 16 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi December 13, 1966 West Indies (Mumbai – Brabourne) Lost Bettered Amarnath’s tally of 15 Tests 41 Sunil Gavaskar October 17, 1984 Pakistan (Lahore) Drawn Bettered Pataudi’s tally of 40 Tests 48 Sourav Ganguly * September 13, 2005 Zimbabwe (Bulawayo) Won by 10 wickets Bettered Gavaskar and Mohammad Azharuddin’s joint tally of 47 Tests 50 M. S. Dhoni December 13, 2013 South Africa (Johannesburg) Drawn Bettered Ganguly’s tally of 49 Tests 61 Virat Kohli June 18, 2021 New Zealand (Southampton) Lost Bettered Dhoni’s tally of 60 Tests

Note: Nayudu was captain in India’s first four Test matches from 1932 to 1934.

All records are updated as of July 3, 2021.