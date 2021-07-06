Home Statsman Kyle Jamieson towers above the rest after WTC heroics New Zealand seamer Jamieson picked up 46 wickets in his first eight Test matches - a new record to beat Jack Cowie, who took 41 in eight Tests. Mohandas Menon 06 July, 2021 22:09 IST Kyle Jamieson raises his arms in celebration after New Zealand beat India on the sixth day of the World Test Championship final in Southampton on June 23. - AP Mohandas Menon 06 July, 2021 22:09 IST 46The number of wickets claimed by Kyle Jamieson is by far the most taken by a New Zealand bowler in the first eight Test matches of his career. Jamieson, the player of the match in the World Test Championship final in Southampton, is comfortably ahead of former left-arm pacer Jack Cowie, who took 41 wickets in his first eight Test matches.Most wickets by a New Zealand bowler after eight Test matchesWicketsBowlerBallsMaidensRunsAverageStrike rateFive-wicket haulsTen-wicket matchesPeriod46Kyle Jamieson1,72410665214.1737.4851February 2020-June 202141Jack Cowie1,8606484620.6345.3741June 1937-July 194938Shane Bond1,4554185122.3938.2920November 2001-December 200233Doug Bracewell1,5215080724.4546.0920November 2011-July 201232Hedley Howarth2,42215676924.0375.6920July-November 19697The number of players who have scored 250 runs and taken 40 wickets in the first eight Test matches of their career. Kyle Jamieson became the first Kiwi player to join this exclusive club, which includes two players each from England and Australia and one each from South Africa and India.250-plus runs and 40-plus wickets after first eight Test matches (listed chronologically)PlayerCountryInningsBatting Bowling RunsAverageHundreds/FiftiesBallsRunsWicketsAverageStrike rate5w/10mCharlie LlewellynSouth Africa1634322.870/21,6441,0024124.4440.104/1Herbie Hordern +Australia1325423.090/12,1481,0754623.3746.705/2Frank FosterEngland1128726.090/32,3518844420.0953.434/0Jack GregoryAustralia1251251.201/51,9608884022.2049.002/0Ian BothamEngland1044949.893/11,7017224018.0542.535/0R. AshwinIndia1235339.221/12,5641,3054926.6352.335/1Kyle JamiesonNew Zealand825642.670/11,7246524614.1737.485/1+ Appeared in only seven Test matches.Note: Ashwin in the only player on the list with more than 300 runs and 45 wickets after eight Test matches.READ| Shafali Verma soars on debut, breaks records 4The number of grand finals played in men’s Test cricket. The recent one-off match between India and New Zealand in Southampton was the latest grand final in 144 years of Tests.Grand finals in Test cricketTeamsVenueDatesResultTournamentEngland v AustraliaThe OvalAugust 19-22, 2012England won by 244 runsTriangular Test seriesPakistan v Sri LankaDhakaMarch 12-15, 1999Pakistan won by an innings and 75 runsAsian Test ChampionshipPakistan v Sri LankaLahoreMarch 6-10, 2002Sri Lanka won by eight wicketsAsian Test ChampionshipIndia vs New ZealandSouthamptonJune 18-23, 2021New Zealand won by eight wicketsWorld Test ChampionshipNotes:1. The Triangular Test series was played between England, Australia and South Africa from May to August 2012 in England. In all, nine Test matches were played.2. The first Asian Test Championship was played between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka from February to March 1999. In all, four Test matches were played.3. The second Asian Test Champions was played between Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from August 2001 to March 2002. In all, three Test matches were played.4. The first-ever World Test Championship was played by nine sides from August 2019 to June 2021. In all, 59 matches spanning 24 series were played.47The number of neutral Test matches played so far in men’s cricket, with the Southampton game between India and New Zealand being the latest in the last 144 years of Test cricket. Incidentally, it was the first-ever neutral Test match played by India since its inaugural Test match in June 1932. Among the 12 Test-playing sides, Bangladesh is the only team not to play at a neutral venue, although it has hosted neutral Test matches. Pakistan by virtue of being forced to play away from home, i.e. in the United Arab Emirates, has appeared in most neutral Test matches.First neutral Test matches played by each teamTeamDatesOpponentVenueResultAustraliaMay 27-28, 1912South AfricaManchesterWon by an innings and 88 runsSouth AfricaMay 27-28, 1912AustraliaManchesterLost by an innings and 88 runsPakistanMarch 12-15, 1999Sri LankaDhakaWon by an innings and 175 runsSri LankaMarch 12-15, 1999PakistanDhakaLost by an innings and 175 runsWest IndiesJanuary 31-February 4, 2002PakistanSharjahLost by 170 runsEnglandJanuary 17-19, 2012PakistanDubaiLost by 10 wicketsNew ZealandNovember 9-13, 2014PakistanAbu DhabiLost by 248 runsAfghanistanMarch 15-18, 2019IrelandDehradunWon by seven wicketsIrelandMarch 15-18, 2019AfghanistanDehradunLost by seven wicketsZimbabweMarch 2-3, 2021AfghanistanAbu DhabiWon by 10 wicketsIndiaJune 18-23, 2021New ZealandSouthamptonLost by eight wickets Summary of neutral Test matches played by each of the 11 teamsTeamNeutral Test matchesWonLostDrawnWin percentagePakistan391912848.72Australia1264250.00Sri Lanka933333.33South Africa713314.29New Zealand742157.14West Indies624033.33England605100.00Afghanistan422050.00Zimbabwe211050.00Ireland101000.00India101000.0061The number of Test matches captained by Virat Kohli. In the recent Southampton Test, he went past the tally of M. S. Dhoni, who had held the record of captaining India in the most Tests since December 2013. Kohli’s tally is also the most by an Asian captain in Test cricket.READ| World Test Championship (WTC) in numbers: leading run-scorers, most wickets, hat-tricks and more Most Test matches as captainCaptainCountryTests as captainWonLostDrawnTiedWin percentagePeriodGraeme SmithSouth Africa +109532927048.62April 24, 2003-March 5, 2014Allan BorderAustralia93322238134.41December 7, 1984-March 29, 1994Stephen FlemingNew Zealand80282725035.00February 14, 1997-December 18, 2006Ricky PontingAustralia77481613062.34March 8, 2004-December 29, 2010Clive LloydWest Indies74361226048.65November 22, 1974-January 2, 1985Virat KohliIndia61361510059.02December 9, 2014-June 23, 2021M. S. DhoniIndia60271815045.00April 11, 2008-December 30, 2014+ Smith’s tally includes one Test match as ICC World XI captain in 2005 (match lost).Most Test matches as captain for Asian sidesCaptainCountryTests as captainWonLostDrawnWin percentagePeriodVirat KohliIndia6136151059.02December 9, 2014-June 23, 2021M. S. DhoniIndia6027181545.00April 11, 2008-December 30, 2014Arjuna RanatungaSri Lanka5612192521.43December 8, 1989-February 28, 1999Misbah-ul-HaqPakistan5626191146.43November 12, 2010-May 14, 2017Sourav GangulyIndia4921131542.86November 10, 2000-September 22, 2005Imran KhanPakistan481482629.17July 29, 1982-January 7, 1992Sunil GavaskarIndia47983019.15January 24, 1976-February 5, 1985Mohammad AzharuddinIndia4714141929.79February 2, 1990-February 28, 1999Mansoor Ali Khan PataudiIndia409191222.50March 23, 1962-January 29, 1975 India’s leading Test captains since 1932 – how the record changed handsTests as captainCaptainAchieved onOpponent (Venue)ResultRemarks4C. K. Tests as captainCaptainAchieved onOpponent (Venue)ResultRemarks4C. K. NayuduFebruary 10, 1934England (Chennai)LostHeld the Indian record for nearly 14 years5Lala AmarnathFebruary 6, 1948Australia (Melbourne)LostBettered Nayudu's tally of 4 Tests16Mansoor Ali Khan PataudiDecember 13, 1966West Indies (Mumbai – Brabourne)LostBettered Amarnath's tally of 15 Tests41Sunil GavaskarOctober 17, 1984Pakistan (Lahore)DrawnBettered Pataudi's tally of 40 Tests48Sourav Ganguly *September 13, 2005Zimbabwe (Bulawayo)Won by 10 wicketsBettered Gavaskar and Mohammad Azharuddin's joint tally of 47 Tests50M. S. DhoniDecember 13, 2013South Africa (Johannesburg)DrawnBettered Ganguly's tally of 49 Tests61Virat KohliJune 18, 2021New Zealand (Southampton)LostBettered Dhoni's tally of 60 TestsNote: Nayudu was captain in India's first four Test matches from 1932 to 1934.All records are updated as of July 3, 2021. Read more stories on Statsman.