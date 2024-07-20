MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Bol cruises to London victory in final Olympic warm-up

In a final warm-up for the Paris Olympics, Bol clocked 51.30 seconds to beat by 0.15sec the previous best she’d set at the London Stadium last year.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 19:38 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Winner Femke Bol of the Netherlands During the Diamond League London Athletics Meet.
Winner Femke Bol of the Netherlands During the Diamond League London Athletics Meet. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Winner Femke Bol of the Netherlands During the Diamond League London Athletics Meet. | Photo Credit: AP

World champion Femke Bol set a new meet record as she cruised to victory in the women’s 400m hurdles at Saturday’s Diamond League in London.

In a final warm-up for the Paris Olympics, Bol clocked 51.30 seconds to beat by 0.15sec the previous best she’d set at the London Stadium last year.

Bol, who finished third in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics when world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took gold, became just the second woman to break the 51-second barrier in the gruelling event last weekend.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Ukraine launches Olympic postage stamp as it sends its smallest team to the Games

The Dutch athlete ran 50.95sec in Switzerland on Sunday to smash her own European record of 51.45.

In London, American Shamier Little finished second in a season’s best of 52.78sec, with Jamaican Rushell Clayton rounding out the podium (53.24).

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Olympic Games /

Femke Bol

