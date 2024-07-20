Paris Olympics 2024: Bol cruises to London victory in final Olympic warm-up

World champion Femke Bol set a new meet record as she cruised to victory in the women’s 400m hurdles at Saturday’s Diamond League in London.

In a final warm-up for the Paris Olympics, Bol clocked 51.30 seconds to beat by 0.15sec the previous best she’d set at the London Stadium last year.

Bol, who finished third in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics when world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took gold, became just the second woman to break the 51-second barrier in the gruelling event last weekend.

The Dutch athlete ran 50.95sec in Switzerland on Sunday to smash her own European record of 51.45.

In London, American Shamier Little finished second in a season’s best of 52.78sec, with Jamaican Rushell Clayton rounding out the podium (53.24).