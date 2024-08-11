LIVE France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: First quarter begins; US takes early lead

- August 11, 2024 01:14FRA 13-17 USA
Rudy Gober smokes a two to reduce the gap. Anthony Edwards reinstates USA’s control with a calculated three. And soon enough a timeout is taken by France.
- August 11, 2024 01:12FRA 11-14 USA
We are past the halfway mark in the first quarter. Tatum with a clever back pass to Lebron inside the D. But his shot skims off the rim. Curry makes space for a three. But his shot too bounces off the rim. Tatum finally breaks the mini deadlock with an easy dunk after a break.
- August 11, 2024 01:10FRA 11-12 USA
Lebron sinks a two and USA regains the lead. Curry leads USA on a break. He is fouled. Another turnover for USA. Durant inside the D. He too is fouled. French defence just about holds on.
- August 11, 2024 01:07FRA 11-10 USA
Wembanyama with a clean move and into the D. Finished off with a dunk and France takes the lead.
- August 11, 2024 01:04USA starting 5
- August 11, 2024 01:03France Starting 5
Frank Ntilikina
Isaïa Cordinier
Nicolas Batum
Guerschon Yabusele
Victor Wembanyama
- August 11, 2024 01:02Head-to-head
Matches - 8
USA - 7
France - 1
France’s only win against USA came in the group stage of Tokyo Games.
- August 11, 2024 00:56Warming up!
- August 11, 2024 00:52Victor Wembanyama will be a medalist at the Paris Olympics. Gold or silver awaits him on Saturday
Blood stained the neckline of Victor Wembanyama’s jersey after France clinched a spot in the gold-medal game at the Paris Olympics, courtesy of a fresh cut on the left side of his neck. He did plenty of sweating during the game and was holding back tears when it was all over.
Blood, sweat and tears. How fitting.
“In our national anthem, we talk about blood,” Wembanyama said. “We’re willing to spill blood on the court. So, it’s no big deal. If it allows us to win gold, I’m offering. Take all of it.”
Wembanyama — NBA rookie of the year, No. 1 draft pick, already an international phenomenon — has a new accolade. He’s an Olympic medalist. The only question is whether it’ll be gold or silver, something that’ll be determined Saturday night in the final game of the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Games.
- August 11, 2024 00:31History in line!
- August 11, 2024 00:30Game on!
- August 11, 2024 00:25France record
France has won three silvers in the event. The last of it came in 2021, when it lost to USA in the final in Tokyo.
- August 11, 2024 00:14USA Record!
The USA has won 16 of the 20 Olympic gold medals in the men’s basketball event.
- August 11, 2024 00:13Preview!
It’s a game the French wanted. It’s a game the Americans probably expected. It’s a game the world most certainly will be watching.
The U.S. vs. France. In Paris. For basketball gold.
“Incredible,” U.S. forward Kevin Durant said of the storyline, one so good that only the boldest of script makers would dare to come up with such a final act. The showdown on Saturday night at the Paris Olympics is a rematch of the gold medal game from the Tokyo Games three years ago.
The U.S. is seeking a fifth consecutive gold medal and 17th overall; the French are seeking their first gold after settling for silver at the 1948, 2000 and 2020 Olympics, losing the final to the Americans in each of those tournaments.
- August 11, 2024 00:06Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the men’s basketball final of Paris Olympics between USA and France.
