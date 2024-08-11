LIVE France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: First quarter begins; US takes early lead

August 11, 2024 00:52

Victor Wembanyama will be a medalist at the Paris Olympics. Gold or silver awaits him on Saturday

Blood stained the neckline of Victor Wembanyama’s jersey after France clinched a spot in the gold-medal game at the Paris Olympics, courtesy of a fresh cut on the left side of his neck. He did plenty of sweating during the game and was holding back tears when it was all over.

Blood, sweat and tears. How fitting.

“In our national anthem, we talk about blood,” Wembanyama said. “We’re willing to spill blood on the court. So, it’s no big deal. If it allows us to win gold, I’m offering. Take all of it.”

Wembanyama — NBA rookie of the year, No. 1 draft pick, already an international phenomenon — has a new accolade. He’s an Olympic medalist. The only question is whether it’ll be gold or silver, something that’ll be determined Saturday night in the final game of the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Games.