Paris 2024 Olympics: Where does India rank among other countries in sports where it won a medal?

India ended the 2024 Paris Olympics with a tally of six medals. Here is the lowdown on the medals tally across the four disciplines in which India made a mark. 

Published : Aug 12, 2024 13:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the medal ceremony for the men’s 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris.
Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the medal ceremony for the men’s 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bronze medalist India’s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the medal ceremony for the men’s 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. | Photo Credit: PTI

India ended the 2024 Paris Olympics with a tally of six medals, its joint-second best performance at the Summer Games after Tokyo 2020.

A silver and the five bronze medals leaves India in 71st spot among the 84 countries that managed to win a medal.

Here is the lowdown on the medals tally across the four disciplines in which India made a mark. 

Shooting

Shooting turned out to be India’s most prolific event at Paris 2024, with the athletes bagging three medals across disciplines.

Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal of the Games, earning a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol. She then combined with Sarabjot Singh to bag the mixed team bronze in the same event.

Swapnil Kushale managed to win India’s first ever Olympic medal in the rifle men’s 3 positions event, with a bronze.

The three medals puts India 14th in the standings for shooting with China and South Korea leading the way with 10 and four medals respectively.

Hockey

India bagged a bronze medal for the second consecutive games, beating Spain 2-1 in a tightly-contested bronze-medal match.

After progressing from the group stage comfortably, including a win over archnemesis Australia, India beat Great Britain in the quarterfinal before losing to Germany in the semifinal.

Netherlands tops the hockey medal tally with gold in both the men’s and women’s disciplines. China and Germany follow with their second place finishes.

Athletics

After a gold-winning performance in Tokyo three years ago, Neeraj Chopra bagged his second consecutive medal in men’s javelin throw, winning silver with a season best throw of 89.45m.

The silver proved to be India’s only medal in track and field with Avinash Sable being the only other Indian from the 27-strong contingent to even make the final.

USA leads the athletics medal tally with 34 medals, followed by Kenya with 11 and Canada bagging five.

Wrestling

India continued its run of winning medals in wrestling at the Summer Games with a bronze for Aman Sehrawat in the men’s 57kg freestyle category.

The medal tally might undergo a change though if the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rules in favour of awarding Vinesh Phogat a silver medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle. Vinesh was disqualified after failing a weigh-in on the morning of the final.

Japan leads the medal tally in wrestling with 10 medals, followed by Iran with eight.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Manu Bhaker /

Neeraj Chopra /

Aman Sehrawat /

Swapnil Kusale /

Sarabjot Singh

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

