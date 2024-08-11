MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

Paris 2024 Olympics: Here’s the full schedule of events to be held on August 11 at the Summer Games in the French capital.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 03:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands, who has won bronze medals in women’s 5000m and 10000m events, will also compete in women’s marathon at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.
Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands, who has won bronze medals in women’s 5000m and 10000m events, will also compete in women’s marathon at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands, who has won bronze medals in women’s 5000m and 10000m events, will also compete in women’s marathon at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics, which began in Paris on July 26, concludes on Sunday.

The Paris Olympics featured 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

Final day’s schedule features medal events across athletics, handball, water polo, wrestling, modern pentathlon, basketball, weightlifting, track cycling and volleyball.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — AUGUST 11 SCHEDULE

LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics is available on Sports18 while the live streaming is available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16 - August 11: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: Indians in action — August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France 98-87 to win 17th gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15: China overtakes USA in standings; India 71st after wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16 - August 11: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: Indians in action — August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lasha Talakhadze wins third-straight heavyweight weightlifting title
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France to extend clinch gold again, extends domination in Basketball
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16 - August 11: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16: Indians in action — August 11 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. France vs USA, Men’s Basketball Final Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France 98-87 to win 17th gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15: China overtakes USA in standings; India 71st after wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment