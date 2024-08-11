The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics, which began in Paris on July 26, concludes on Sunday.

The Paris Olympics featured 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

Final day’s schedule features medal events across athletics, handball, water polo, wrestling, modern pentathlon, basketball, weightlifting, track cycling and volleyball.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — AUGUST 11 SCHEDULE