The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
Tuesday’s schedule features medal events across equestrian, sailing, diving, skateboarding, wrestling, athletics, track cycling and boxing.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — AUGUST 6 SCHEDULE
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
