Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill

The mixed relay triathlon is scheduled to take place on Monday, with the swim portion of the competition slated for the Seine as well.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 01:35 IST , Paris

Organizers had said that bacteria levels in the river were at a level that was considered safe for the athletes.
Belgium’s Olympic committee announced Sunday that it would withdraw its team from the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics after one of its competitors who swam in the Seine River fell ill.

Claire Michel, who competed in the women’s triathlon Wednesday, “is unfortunately ill and will have to withdraw from the competition,” the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee said in a statement.

The mixed relay triathlon is scheduled to take place on Monday, with the swim portion of the competition slated for the Seine as well. The statement did not elaborate on Michel’s illness but it comes after concerns over the river’s water quality. Organizers had said that bacteria levels in the river were at a level that was considered safe for the athletes.

The Belgian committee said it “hopes that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympic Games. We are thinking here of the guarantee of training days, competition days and the competition format, which must be clarified in advance and ensure that there is no uncertainty for the athletes, entourage and supporters.”

Swiss officials said Saturday that triathlete Adrien Briffod, who also competed in the Seine on Wednesday, fell ill with a stomach infection. But they said it was “impossible to say” whether it was linked to the swim and that the other delegations told them none of their triathletes reported stomach problems.

The Swiss Olympic committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Paris 2024 Olympics

