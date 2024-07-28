MagazineBuy Print

Boxing, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates: Nikhat Zareen defeats Maxi Carina 5-0 despite point deduction, through to round of 16

Paris 2024 Olympics, Boxing: Catch the live action as Nikhat Zareen faces Maxi Carina in the women’s 50kg boxing event on July 28.

Updated : Jul 28, 2024 16:12 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Boxing - Women’s Over 48kg-50kg Light Fly - Round of 16 - The NEC Hall 4, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2022 India's Zareen Nikhat reacts during her round of 16 fight with Mozambique's Helena Ismael Bagao REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Boxing - Women’s Over 48kg-50kg Light Fly - Round of 16 - The NEC Hall 4, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2022 India's Zareen Nikhat reacts during her round of 16 fight with Mozambique's Helena Ismael Bagao REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Boxing - Women's Over 48kg-50kg Light Fly - Round of 16 - The NEC Hall 4, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2022 India's Zareen Nikhat reacts during her round of 16 fight with Mozambique's Helena Ismael Bagao REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo | Photo Credit: PHIL NOBLE

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the women’s 50kg boxing event between Nikhat Zareen and Maxi Carina.

Key Updates
  • July 28, 2024 16:12
    Round 3

    Nikhat won on points 5-0 over Germany’s Maxi Carina and will go through to the round of 16. 

  • July 28, 2024 16:08
    Nikhat wins Round 2

    Nikhat Zareen manages to win the approval of all the judges despite losing a point. She leads after second round.

  • July 28, 2024 16:06
    Round 2

    Nikhat seems to have got her rhythm after losing the first round by a split decision. The Indian lands some blows on the face but so does the German. Maxi gets her point deducted.

  • July 28, 2024 16:02
    Nikhat trails in Round 1

    The Indian trails in the first round after receiving only two 10s.

  • July 28, 2024 15:59
    Round 1

    Nikhat seems to be more dominant in the first half of the first round. The referee sound a warning to Nikhat for holding the German’s head.

  • July 28, 2024 15:59
    The boxers enter the stage!

    Nikhat is up against Maxi Carina of Germany!

  • July 28, 2024 15:44
    All you need to know about the Paris Olympics Boxing Draw

    Paris Olympics Boxing Draw: Challenging road ahead for India’s women boxers at 2024 Games

    The draw for the Paris Olympics 2024 boxing tournament was announced on Thursday. Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will face Wu Yu of China in the second round in the women’s 50kg event.

  • July 28, 2024 15:37
    Who is Maxi Carina?

    At Paris 2024, Maxi Carina will become the second German female boxer to take part in Olympic Games, after Nadine Apetz at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She is a two-time medallist at the World Boxing Cup series, winning gold at the inaugural event in Cologne in October last year and silver in Sheffield in January.

  • July 28, 2024 15:11
    Did you know?

    The two boxers will be facing each other for the first time!

  • July 28, 2024 15:04
    When will Nikhat Zareen face Maxi Carina at Paris 2024 Olympics?

    Nikhat Zareen will face Maxi Carina at Paris 2024 Olympics at 3:50pm IST on July 28.

  • July 28, 2024 14:57
    When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

  • July 28, 2024 14:53
    Hello and welcome!!!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the women’s 50kg boxing event between India’s Nikhat Zareen and Maxi Carina of Germany.

