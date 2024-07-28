Boxing, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates: Nikhat Zareen defeats Maxi Carina 5-0 despite point deduction, through to round of 16

Key Updates
- July 28, 2024 16:12Round 3
Nikhat won on points 5-0 over Germany’s Maxi Carina and will go through to the round of 16.
- July 28, 2024 16:08Nikhat wins Round 2
Nikhat Zareen manages to win the approval of all the judges despite losing a point. She leads after second round.
- July 28, 2024 16:06Round 2
Nikhat seems to have got her rhythm after losing the first round by a split decision. The Indian lands some blows on the face but so does the German. Maxi gets her point deducted.
- July 28, 2024 16:02Nikhat trails in Round 1
The Indian trails in the first round after receiving only two 10s.
- July 28, 2024 15:59Round 1
Nikhat seems to be more dominant in the first half of the first round. The referee sound a warning to Nikhat for holding the German’s head.
- July 28, 2024 15:59The boxers enter the stage!
Nikhat is up against Maxi Carina of Germany!
- July 28, 2024 15:44All you need to know about the Paris Olympics Boxing Draw
- July 28, 2024 15:37Who is Maxi Carina?
At Paris 2024, Maxi Carina will become the second German female boxer to take part in Olympic Games, after Nadine Apetz at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She is a two-time medallist at the World Boxing Cup series, winning gold at the inaugural event in Cologne in October last year and silver in Sheffield in January.
- July 28, 2024 15:11Did you know?
The two boxers will be facing each other for the first time!
- July 28, 2024 15:04When will Nikhat Zareen face Maxi Carina at Paris 2024 Olympics?
Nikhat Zareen will face Maxi Carina at Paris 2024 Olympics at 3:50pm IST on July 28.
- July 28, 2024 14:57When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
- July 28, 2024 14:53Hello and welcome!!!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the women’s 50kg boxing event between India’s Nikhat Zareen and Maxi Carina of Germany.
