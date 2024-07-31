MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Defending champion US women fall to Germany in pool play in 3x3 basketball

Hailey Van Lith led the U.S. with six points, who was struggling after the game, said she believes the heat exacerbated an illness she already was dealing with.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 12:07 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Hailey van Lith (l) of United States in action against Elisa Mevius of Germany.
Hailey van Lith (l) of United States in action against Elisa Mevius of Germany. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Hailey van Lith (l) of United States in action against Elisa Mevius of Germany. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The defending champion U.S. women fell to Germany 17-13 on Tuesday in the opening game of pool play in 3x3 basketball.

Hailey Van Lith led the U.S. with six points. But she was struggling after the game, and she said she believes the heat exacerbated an illness she already was dealing with.

“I think I actually have a cold,” she said. “I think it was from the rain in the opening ceremony. So, I think it’s a combination of that, but I’ll be fine. I played through it in the NCAA Tournament, so there’s nothing that’s going to take me out.”

(Technically, standing in the rain and cold alone isn’t what makes people sick. But being in those conditions for long periods of time can affect the immune system.)

Sonja Greinacher had five points and six rebounds to lead Germany and Marie Reichert added five points.

ALSO READ | US men fall to Serbia 22-14 in 3x3 men’s basketball in disappointing debut; Latvia, Netherland win

The U.S. raced out to a 5-0 lead, but Germany scored the next six points, with three from Elisa Mevius, to take the lead.

Van Lith made a layup before dishing to Dearica Hamby for another basket to cut Germany’s advantage to 11-10 with about three minutes to go.

Greinacher made a 2-point shot for Germany before another basket by Van Lith got the U.S. within 1 again with about 90 seconds remaining.

This time, Germany scored the next four points, with two each from Greinacher and Reichert to pull away for the victory.

“It obviously gives us a lot of self-confidence going forward,” Greinacher said.

Cierra Burdick was disappointed in the team’s Olympic opener, but she said it isn’t surprising that they still have work to do since they haven’t been playing together that long. Hamby replaced Cameron Brink on the team this summer after Brink sustained a knee injury.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be pretty,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to be that ugly.”

Twins Michelle and Katherine Plouffe combined for 18 points to lead Canada past Australia.

Michelle Plouffe got things going with a 2-pointer as Canada scored the first six points. A 2-point shot by her sister made it 9-1 with about 6 1/2 minutes remaining.

Canada was up 15-2 before Australia scored the next six points, with the last three from Alex Wilson, to cut the lead to 15-8. Michelle Plouffe ended the run by scoring the next three points to pad Canada’s lead.

Katherine Plouffe sealed it when she made a basket before hitting a 2-pointer to give Canada 22 points with 1:22 left on the clock.

Wilson led Australia with six points and six rebounds.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Defending champion US women fall to Germany in pool play in 3x3 basketball
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action; Men’s 50m Rifle 3P qualification at 12:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles-led USA wins women’s gymnastics team gold
    Reuters
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in group stage — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action; Men’s 50m Rifle 3P qualification at 12:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Defending champion US women fall to Germany in pool play in 3x3 basketball
    AP
  3. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in group stage — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: New Zealand tops Canada for back-to-back women’s rugby sevens titles, US takes bronze
    AP
  5. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Defending champion US women fall to Germany in pool play in 3x3 basketball
    AP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action; Men’s 50m Rifle 3P qualification at 12:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles-led USA wins women’s gymnastics team gold
    Reuters
  4. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in group stage — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment