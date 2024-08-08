MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Fast-finishing Hall takes 400m gold for US

Hudson-Smith bettered his own European record with 43.44 for silver and Zambia’s 21-year-old Muzala Samukonga set his second successive national record with 43.74 to take bronze.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 01:58 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Quincy Hall of United States celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 400m Final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Quincy Hall of United States celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 400m Final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Quincy Hall of United States celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 400m Final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS

Quincy Hall produced an incredible late surge to overhaul Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith and take a first Olympic 400 metres gold for the United States since 2008 in another scintillating race on Wednesday.

Hudson-Smith seemed on course to win his country’s first gold over the distance since “Chariots of Fire” Eric Liddell in the Paris Games 100 years ago, but he tied up at the end and Hall swept past to win in a personal best 43.40 seconds and give the U.S. their first triumph since LaShawn Merritt in Beijing.

Hudson-Smith bettered his own European record with 43.44 for silver and Zambia’s 21-year-old Muzala Samukonga set his second successive national record with 43.74 to take bronze.

Hall, who took bronze behind Jamaica’s Antonio Watson and Hudson-Smith at last year’s world championship, looked out of contention coming into the final straight a distant fourth as the long-striding Hudson-Smith seemed on course for a first global gold of an injury-plagued career.

ALSO READ | Avinash Sable finishes eleventh in men’s 3000m steeplechase final; El Bakkali defends title

He was still well adrift heading into the last 30 metres but somehow found the energy to drive past everyone and become the fourth-fastest man over the distance, behind world record holder Wayde van Niekerk (43.03), Michael Johnson (43.18) and Butch Reynolds (43.29). Hudson-Smith is now fifth.

Fourth-placed Jereem Richards set a Trinidad and Tobago national record of 43.78 and former Olympic champion Kirani James in fifth was also under 44 seconds in 43.87.

“Sometimes the journey is better than the outcome,” said Hudson-Smith, who has world silver and bronze and now Olympic silver to his name. “My time is going to come.”

U.S. athletes have now won 19 gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze for 38 medals in the event. Britain are next with two golds and eight medals in all.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Quincy Hall /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: When a wretched 100 grams, not a competitor, beat Vinesh Phogat and crushed the dreams of a lifetime
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 12 LIVE: USA continues on top of standings; India slides further to 67th spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Fast-finishing Hall takes 400m gold for US
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics: Australia’s Nina Kennedy soars to women’s pole vault title
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics: Jamaica’s Roje Stona wins men’s discus gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Fast-finishing Hall takes 400m gold for US
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics: Australia’s Nina Kennedy soars to women’s pole vault title
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Jamaica’s Roje Stona wins men’s discus gold
    AFP
  4. Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal and team set to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable finishes eleventh in men’s 3000m steeplechase final; El Bakkali defends title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: When a wretched 100 grams, not a competitor, beat Vinesh Phogat and crushed the dreams of a lifetime
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 12 LIVE: USA continues on top of standings; India slides further to 67th spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Fast-finishing Hall takes 400m gold for US
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics: Australia’s Nina Kennedy soars to women’s pole vault title
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics: Jamaica’s Roje Stona wins men’s discus gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment