MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: USA overpowers Australia to reach women’s basketball final

After its 60th consecutive Olympic game win, the United States will face either host France or European champion Belgium in Sunday’s final.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 22:54 IST , Paris - 0 MINS READ

AFP
The United States routed Australia 85-64 to reach the Olympic women’s basketball final.
The United States routed Australia 85-64 to reach the Olympic women’s basketball final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The United States routed Australia 85-64 to reach the Olympic women’s basketball final. | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: US claims men’s volleyball bronze after seeing off Italy in straight sets
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA overpowers Australia to reach women’s basketball final
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Medal important for a better future of Indian hockey,’ says HI president Tirkey
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15: Indians in action — August 10 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. An old injury, overthinking and will to satisfy India’s hopes: Neeraj Chopra at peace with Paris Olympics silver
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat in action in bronze medal bout, Vinesh appeal verdict today
    Team Sportstar
  2. Aman Sehrawat LIVE, Wrestling Bronze Medal Bout Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman eyes medal, in action now against Puerto Rico’s Darian Doi Cruz
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: India forward Rahim Ali joins Odisha FC on a free transfer from Chennayin FC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA overpowers Australia to reach women’s basketball final
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Medal important for a better future of Indian hockey,’ says HI president Tirkey
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment