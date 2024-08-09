The United States routed Australia 85-64 to reach the Olympic women’s basketball final on Friday, putting itself one victory away from an unprecedented eighth straight gold.
After its 60th consecutive Olympic game win, the United States will face either host France or European champion Belgium in Sunday’s final.
- More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Aman Sehrawat in action in bronze medal bout, Vinesh appeal verdict today
- Aman Sehrawat LIVE, Wrestling Bronze Medal Bout Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman eyes medal, in action now against Puerto Rico’s Darian Doi Cruz
- ISL 2024-25: India forward Rahim Ali joins Odisha FC on a free transfer from Chennayin FC
- Paris 2024 Olympics: USA overpowers Australia to reach women’s basketball final
- Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Medal important for a better future of Indian hockey,’ says HI president Tirkey
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE