Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was the USA men’s team disqualified from the 4x100m relay final?

The team comprising Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kenneth Bednarek and Kyree King was disqualified under rule TR24.7 which deals with passing the baton outside the takeover zone (early / late takeover.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 23:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Coleman, of the United States, hands the baton to teammate Fred Kerley, in a men’s 4 x 100 meters relay round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics
Christian Coleman, of the United States, hands the baton to teammate Fred Kerley, in a men’s 4 x 100 meters relay round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Photo Credit: AP
Christian Coleman, of the United States, hands the baton to teammate Fred Kerley, in a men's 4 x 100 meters relay round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Photo Credit: AP

The USA men’s 4x100m relay team was disqualified from the final at the Paris 2024 Olympics held at the Stade de France on Friday.

The team comprising Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kenneth Bednarek and Kyree King was disqualified under rule TR24.7 which deals with passing the baton outside the takeover zone (early / late takeover.

The first exchange of the baton between Chris Coleman and Kenneth Bednarek took place after a slight fumble, causing the final passage to take place outside the marked zone.

Canada won the gold with a  season best time of 37.50 ahead of South Africa (37.57) and Great Britain (37.61).

Noah Lyles who was a favourite to win the gold with the US missed out on the final after being diagnosed with covid-19 two days prior. The 100m gold medallist participated in the 200m final nevertheless and managed to bag the bronze medal.

