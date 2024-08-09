Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was the USA men’s team disqualified from the 4x100m relay final?

The USA men’s 4x100m relay team was disqualified from the final at the Paris 2024 Olympics held at the Stade de France on Friday.

The team comprising Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kenneth Bednarek and Kyree King was disqualified under rule TR24.7 which deals with passing the baton outside the takeover zone (early / late takeover.

The first exchange of the baton between Chris Coleman and Kenneth Bednarek took place after a slight fumble, causing the final passage to take place outside the marked zone.

RELATED | Follow Live Updates from the Athletics events at Paris 2024

Canada won the gold with a season best time of 37.50 ahead of South Africa (37.57) and Great Britain (37.61).

Noah Lyles who was a favourite to win the gold with the US missed out on the final after being diagnosed with covid-19 two days prior. The 100m gold medallist participated in the 200m final nevertheless and managed to bag the bronze medal.