VIDEO: Manu Bhaker’s father Ramkishan Bhaker believes her medals at the Paris Games will act as a ‘tonic’ for aspiring shooters

Double Olympic medallist Indian shooter Manu Bhaker’s father Ramkishan Bhaker believes her medals at the Paris Games will act as a ‘tonic’ for aspiring shooters as the two podium finishes will provide a shot in the arm for the Indian shooting scene.
“Her performance today was very great. The competition is very tough at the Olympic level as the best of the best players participate. There’s a lot of pressure as well. Manu played very well. Finishing the game in fourth position is also a very great thing. Her medals will act as a tonic for other kids to take up shooting,” Manu’s father told PTI.
Manu Bhaker’s dream of a grand treble went up in smoke after she lost the tie-shoot for the bronze medal to Hungarian Veronika Major by the narrowest of margins in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the Olympic Games on Saturday.
