MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian volleyball player Paola Egonu’s graffiti vandalized after winning Paris 2024 Olympics gold

Egonu, who was born in Italy to parents of Nigerian origin, was named tournament MVP after she led Italy to beat the U.S. defending champion on the final day of the Games.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 09:12 IST , Rome - 3 MINS READ

AP
A view of a mural in homage to the Italian volleyball player Paola Egonu, on a wall, in front of the CONI headquarters in Viale Tiziano in Rome.
A view of a mural in homage to the Italian volleyball player Paola Egonu, on a wall, in front of the CONI headquarters in Viale Tiziano in Rome. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

A view of a mural in homage to the Italian volleyball player Paola Egonu, on a wall, in front of the CONI headquarters in Viale Tiziano in Rome. | Photo Credit: AP

Rome’s mayor and a chorus of others have denounced the defacing of a street art celebration of Paola Egonu, who helped lead Italy to its first-ever Olympic gold medal in women’s volleyball in Paris and who has faced years of racist abuse at home.

Egonu, who was born in Italy to parents of Nigerian origin, was named tournament MVP after she led Italy to beat the U.S. defending champions on Sunday on the final day of the Games. The gold medal capped a dominant Olympic tournament in which the Italian women lost just one set.

Hours after the Games ended, street artist Laika celebrated Egonu with a work of graffiti opposite the Rome headquarters of the Italian Olympic Committee. Entitled “Italianness,” the graffiti showed Egonu, with her trademark long ponytail and wearing her Azzurri blue uniform, spiking a ball that had the words “Stop racism, hatred, xenophobia,” on it.

It was a reference to the years of racist abuse Egonu has endured as a Black athlete in Italy, with prominent figures regularly questioning her citizenship and “Italianness.” Egonu is Italian and was even awarded one of the country’s highest civilian honours in 2021 by the Italian president.

A day after images of Laika’s graffiti celebration began circulating, someone painted over the original work, turning Egonu’s dark skin pink and blurring out the words on the volleyball.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics proves Russian wrestlers are thriving even without global legitimacy

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri denounced the vandalism as a “vile, shameful insult” to both Egonu and Laika.

Paola Egonu of Italy shows her gold medal after the medal ceremony at the end of the women’s volleyball final match against the United States of America at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Paola Egonu of Italy shows her gold medal after the medal ceremony at the end of the women’s volleyball final match against the United States of America at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Paola Egonu of Italy shows her gold medal after the medal ceremony at the end of the women’s volleyball final match against the United States of America at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

In a statement that praised Egonu’s athletic greatness and Laika’s commitment to fighting xenophobia, Gualtieri said it was “sad that in 2024 there are still racists who are prisoners of their own ignorance who want to roll back the hands of history.”

At some point on Tuesday, someone used a dark marker to try to restore Laika’s original design.

In 2022, Egonu threatened to quit the national team after being subject to racist abuse online questioning whether she was Italian, evidence of common assumptions here that anyone who is Black is a newly arrived migrant.

In a social media post explaining the graffiti, Laika wrote that there’s no place in Italy for xenophobia, racism, hatred or intolerance. “Racism is a social plague that must be overcome. Doing so via sport is so important,” Laika wrote.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympian from France suspended for past social media posts

The winning Italian volleyball team featured other Black Italians, as well as Ekaterina Antropova, a Russian who has long played in Italy and was granted Italian citizenship by the government last year.

On Wednesday at the site of the defaced graffiti, passers-by were well aware of the vandalism and cheered that someone had tried to restore Egonu’s likeness to Laika’s original.

The issue also re-ignited the long-standing debate in Italy over citizenship, given that Egonu – like any child born and raised in Italy to non-Italian parents – had no automatic right to Italian citizenship at birth. She obtained it later after her parents became Italian.

“We believe that those who are born or are raised in Italy are Italian, and we’ll continue to fight to change the law on citizenship,” said the head of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian volleyball player Paola Egonu’s graffiti vandalized after winning Paris 2024 Olympics gold
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-24: Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb set to miss start of season due of injury
    AP
  3. Golfer Hideki Matsuyama robbed after Paris 2024 Olympics: Reports
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Italian volleyball player Paola Egonu’s graffiti vandalized after winning Paris 2024 Olympics gold
    AP
  2. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘PAK 92.97’: Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem for record-breaking throw at Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  5. Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict delayed till August 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian volleyball player Paola Egonu’s graffiti vandalized after winning Paris 2024 Olympics gold
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-24: Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb set to miss start of season due of injury
    AP
  3. Golfer Hideki Matsuyama robbed after Paris 2024 Olympics: Reports
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive main draw wildcards
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment