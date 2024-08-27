MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian

The Paralympic Committee of India’s President Devendra Jhajharia has the most medals by an Indian in the Paralympics with two gold and one silver.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 17:03 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Devendra Jhajharia competes in the men’s javelin throw F46 final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
India’s Devendra Jhajharia competes in the men’s javelin throw F46 final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Devendra Jhajharia competes in the men’s javelin throw F46 final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP

With the Paris Paralympics set to begin from August 28, India will send its largest contingent of 84 members to the French capital.

India has won a total of 31 medals at the Paralympic Games - nine golds, 12 silvers and 10 bronze medals.

The Paralympic Committee of India’s President Devendra Jhajharia has the most medals by an Indian in the Paralympics with two gold and one silver.

READ | Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Paralympic Games

After 1984, India had not won a Paralympic medal till Jhajharia ended India’s medal drought by winning gold in the men’s javelin throw F44/46 event with a distance of 62.15 meters, setting the then world record in 2004 Athens.

Despite losing his left hand in a childhood accident, the Indian para javelin thrower continued to excel and clinched his second gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, improving his world record with a throw of 63.97 meters.

In Tokyo 2020, he achieved his third Paralympic medal, earning silver with a personal best throw of 64.35 meters. Though his world record was surpassed by Sri Lankan athlete Dinesh Herath, Jhajharia’s performance marked a remarkable 17-year span since his first Paralympic medal.

Joginder Singh Bedi has also won three medals (one silver and two bronze) for India at the Paralympics, but has never managed to bag the gold medal.

Bedi won the three medals in three different events at the 1984 Summer Paralympics, where he won silver in the Men’s Shot Put L6 and bronze medal in the Men’s Javelin L6 and Men’s Discus Throw L6 disciplines.

ALSO READ | When and where to watch Paris Paralympics in India

Here is the list of the other Indians who have won multiple medals at the Paralympics:
Joginder Singh Bedi - One silver and two gold (Athletics)
Devendra Jhajharia - two gold, one silver (Athletics)
Mariyappan Thangavelu - one gold, one silver (Athletics)
Avani Lekhara - one gold, one silver (Shooting)
Singhraj Adhana - one silver, one bronze (Shooting)

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Devendra Jhajharia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch, IST timing, event details
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India hopes to break the ‘final barrier’ in T20 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea head coach Maresca says club’s main focus is to offload players
    Reuters
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal, Sunil Chhetri, Petratos start, MBSG v BFC Updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch, IST timing, event details
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 athletes who have won most gold medals at Summer Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, India schedule: Para Swimming events with dates, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch, IST timing, event details
    Team Sportstar
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India hopes to break the ‘final barrier’ in T20 World Cup
    PTI
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea head coach Maresca says club’s main focus is to offload players
    Reuters
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE: Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal, Sunil Chhetri, Petratos start, MBSG v BFC Updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment