Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian

With the Paris Paralympics set to begin from August 28, India will send its largest contingent of 84 members to the French capital.

India has won a total of 31 medals at the Paralympic Games - nine golds, 12 silvers and 10 bronze medals.

The Paralympic Committee of India’s President Devendra Jhajharia has the most medals by an Indian in the Paralympics with two gold and one silver.

After 1984, India had not won a Paralympic medal till Jhajharia ended India’s medal drought by winning gold in the men’s javelin throw F44/46 event with a distance of 62.15 meters, setting the then world record in 2004 Athens.

Despite losing his left hand in a childhood accident, the Indian para javelin thrower continued to excel and clinched his second gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, improving his world record with a throw of 63.97 meters.

In Tokyo 2020, he achieved his third Paralympic medal, earning silver with a personal best throw of 64.35 meters. Though his world record was surpassed by Sri Lankan athlete Dinesh Herath, Jhajharia’s performance marked a remarkable 17-year span since his first Paralympic medal.

Joginder Singh Bedi has also won three medals (one silver and two bronze) for India at the Paralympics, but has never managed to bag the gold medal.

Bedi won the three medals in three different events at the 1984 Summer Paralympics, where he won silver in the Men’s Shot Put L6 and bronze medal in the Men’s Javelin L6 and Men’s Discus Throw L6 disciplines.

