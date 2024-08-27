Paris and France will be hosting its first-ever Summer Paralympic Games, which will start on August 28 and conclude on September 8.

With the first time always being special, the city has planned something unique, outside the confines of a traditional stadium, which will unfold at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées, located in the heart of the city.

The project will be led by Thomas Jolly, who, before serving as the Artistic Director for the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony, also oversaw the grand opening of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“While the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony will be the first of its kind, its monumental and popular concept is, for me, first and foremost a magnificent source of inspiration. From the Champs-Elysées to Place de la Concorde, I look forward to creating this spectacle that will transform the heart of Paris, with performances that have never been seen before,” Jolly was quoted saying.

When will the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony start?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST (8 PM local time) on Wednesday, August 28.

Who will be the Indian flag-bearers in the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony?

Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav will be India’s flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony in India?

For Indian viewers, the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Where to live-stream the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony in India?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

All you need to know about Paris Paralympics 2024