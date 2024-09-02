Paris Paralympics 2024: Rakesh Kumar misses out on bronze after semifinal exit

India’s Rakesh Kumar lost to China’s He Zihao by one point in the men’s compound open category bronze medal match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.

Rakesh, who came qualified for the semifinal lost to another Chinese para archer Ai Xinliang to 143-145 before narrowly missing out on bronze by a solitary point.

READ | Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS

USA’s Matt Stutzman defeated China’s Ai Xinliang 149-147 to win his first Paralympic gold. The American is known as the “Armless Archer,” a silver medallist from the 2012 London Paralympics. With this gold, he also broke the Paralympic record of 148 set by Zihao in Tokyo.

ALSO READ | Stutzman champions para-archers — believes foot archery could match the able-bodied in Paralympics

Rakesh is still in contention for a medal in the mixed team compound open category. He and Sheetal Devi broke the ranking round world record with a combined score of 1399. The top-seeded Indian duo will play the winner of the match between Indonesia and Iraq in the quarterfinals on September 2.