Australia wins swimming gold, sets world record in women's 4x100 freestyle relay

Australia shattered the women's 4x100m freestyle world record to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday, clocking 3mins 29.69 secs to better their own mark set three years ago.

The team of Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell lowered the 3:30.05 Australia set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to reinforce their dominance of the event.

Canada came second and the United States third.