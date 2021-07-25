Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Australia wins swimming gold, sets world record in women's 4x100 freestyle relay The team of Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell lowered the 3:30.05 Australia set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to reinforce their dominance of the event. AFP Tokyo 25 July, 2021 08:43 IST Australia's Emma McKeon, Meg Harris, Cate Campbell and Bronte Campbell celebrate after setting a new world record. - REUTERS AFP Tokyo 25 July, 2021 08:43 IST Australia shattered the women's 4x100m freestyle world record to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday, clocking 3mins 29.69 secs to better their own mark set three years ago.The team of Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell lowered the 3:30.05 Australia set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to reinforce their dominance of the event. Katie Ledecky: 'Fury' lane Canada came second and the United States third. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :