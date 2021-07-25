Tokyo Olympics

Australia wins swimming gold, sets world record in women's 4x100 freestyle relay

The team of Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell lowered the 3:30.05 Australia set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to reinforce their dominance of the event.

AFP
Tokyo 25 July, 2021 08:43 IST

Australia's Emma McKeon, Meg Harris, Cate Campbell and Bronte Campbell celebrate after setting a new world record.   -  REUTERS

AFP
Tokyo 25 July, 2021 08:43 IST

Australia shattered the women's 4x100m freestyle world record to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday, clocking 3mins 29.69 secs to better their own mark set three years ago.

The team of Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell lowered the 3:30.05 Australia set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to reinforce their dominance of the event.

Katie Ledecky: 'Fury' lane  

Canada came second and the United States third.

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App