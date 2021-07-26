Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Ashish Kumar exits in first round

Another Indian boxer exited the Tokyo Olympics as Ashish Kumar lost to Chinese boxer Erbieke Tuoheta 5-0 in a men’s 75kg first round bout on Monday.

After Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg), Ashish was the third Indian boxer to lose in the opening round.

The 24-year-old Tuoheta, a former Strandja Memorial tournament bronze medallist, used his left-right combinations well to dominate the first round. Ashish landed single punches from a distance but could not do enough to tame the aggressive Chinese.

The 27-year-old Indian, a former Asian championships silver medallist, fought fearlessly as he moved closer to his opponent to use his combinations in the second round. However, the Chinese, who was alert enough to avoid the Indian’s blows, replied with some clean shots.

Ashish tried his best but could not catch up with the Chinese, who exhibited his ring craft and remained in control in the third round to notch-up a comprehensive win.