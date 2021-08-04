Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Cycling at Tokyo Olympics: Italy breaks world record in dramatic finish to win gold in men's team pursuit Powered home by Filippo Ganna, Italy clawed back almost a second in the closing laps to claim victory in another world record, having also lowered it on Tuesday. Reuters IZU 04 August, 2021 16:07 IST Simone Consonni and Filippo Ganna of Team Italy celebrate after setting a new World record and winning a gold medal during the Men's team pursuit finals at Izu Velodrome on Wednesday. - Getty Images Reuters IZU 04 August, 2021 16:07 IST Italy produced an electrifying finish to beat favourites Denmark for gold in a thrilling men's team pursuit final at the Izu Velodrome on Wednesday.Powered home by Filippo Ganna, Italy clawed back almost a second in the closing laps to claim victory in another world record, having also lowered it on Tuesday.The winning time was 3:42.032 with the Danes 0.166 back.Know Your Sport - CyclingItaly celebrated wildly at the finish as the team ended the country's long wait for an Olympic gold medal in the men's team pursuit, having won a record seventh in 1960.The blue-clad Italian train had led for the first half of the four km but Denmark turned the screw, catching up and then opening up what looked to be a decisive lead.ALSO READ: Germany wins women’s team pursuit with World RecordBut with road world champion Ganna on the front, Italy fought back to win a thriller. Australia won the ride-off for bronze after New Zealand suffered a crash.Britain, which had bossed the event since 2008 but was thrashed by the Danes in controversial circumstances on Tuesday , had to settle for seventh. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :