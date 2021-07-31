Vandana Katariya hat-trick keeps India alive with 4-3 win over South Africa

Vandana Katariya became the first Indian women's hockey player to score a hat-trick at the Olympics as India beat South Africa 4-3 in a pool A match on Saturday.

The Indian women's team will reach its first ever quarterfinal if Ireland loses/draws to/with Great Britain [match at 5:15 PM IST] later in the day. If Ireland wins, it will go through.

Tokyo 2020, Women's Hockey highlights: India defeats South Africa to stay alive in Olympics

Katariya put India ahead in the fourth minute. Tarryn Glasby equalised for South Africa with merely 30 seconds left in the first quarter. India made it 2-1 when Deep Grace Ekka's dragflick took a deflection off Vanda's stick. South African skipper Erin Hunter once again drew level in a match of fluctuating fortunes.

India took the lead for the third time when Neha got on the scoresheet to steer India to 3-2. However India let the advantage slip again when Marizen Marais, with some exquisite skills, weaved her way past three defenders and slotted home to bring her team back into the game.

Katariya then completed her hat-trick with 11 minutes left on the clock to keep India alive in the tournament.