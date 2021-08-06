India women lose Olympic hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo

India women lost their Olympic hockey bronze medal match against Great Britain in Tokyo on Friday.

GB took the lead when Ellie Rayer drove around the back of the Indian defence from the right and saw her attempted cross put into the goal by Deep Grace Ekka. Sarah Robertson doubled the lead with a diving backhand strike in off the left post.

Gurjit Kaur pulled one back with a perfectly placed penalty corner drag-flick, to the right of GB goalkeeper Maddie Hinch. Gurjit made it 2-2 when she converted another penalty corner drag-flick before Vandana Katariya put India in the lead in the dying moments of the second quarter.

However, it was a great start to the third quarter by GB as Hollie Pearne-Webb slotted home to make it 3-3. With 12 minutes remaining in the final quarter, Grace Balsdon drove in from another penalty corner to put GB in front.