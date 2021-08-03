Lovlina faces world champion in Tokyo Olympics semifinal, a bout away from boxing history

Lovlina Borgohain will face world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in a women’s 69kg semifinal on Wednesday in her bid to become the first Indian boxer to reach an Olympics title clash.

Two inches taller than Busenaz, Lovlina will be eager to create another upset, having bested Worlds medallist German Nadine Apetz and former World champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei earlier to assure India of another medal in the Games.

Surmeneli got the better of Polish Karolina Koszewska and Ukrainian Ana Lysenko to be among the last four.

The two 23-year-old boxers have never met before. While two-time Worlds bronze medallist Lovlina has 14 wins and nine losses in her career, Busenaz has a far superior record of 25 wins and six defeats.

“I have a few days. I will see her videos and figure out what to do with her,” said Lovlina, who approached her match against Chen without any strategy and tasted success after winning her quarterfinal bout.

If Lovlina beats Busenaz, she will ensure a medal of better colour than Vijender Singh and M.C. Mary Kom's bronze medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, respectively.