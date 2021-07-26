Tokyo Olympics: Indian fencer Bhavani Devi through to round of 32, to face fourth-seed Manon Brunet

Bhavani Devi, the lone Indian fencer at the Tokyo Olympics, beat Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to make it to the Table of 32, where she faces France's Manon Brunet around 7.40 a.m. today.

Bhavani, currently ranked 42 in the world, was in attack mode throughout and didn't let Ben Aziz settle down. So much so that at the turn, the score was 8-0.

Azizi, an opponent ranked much below Bhavani at 423, took her first point with a touch on Bhavani’s torso at 11-1 when the lndian moved back to see off an attack.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE Updates: Sharath Kamal wins to move into Round 3, Indian men's archery team makes quarterfinal, Bhavani Devi enters Table of 32

Azizi took two more points towards the end when both fencers mounted an attack at the same time which the referee decided in the 19-year-old’s favour.

Brunet, a 25-year-old, will be no pushover for Bhavani. The Frenchwoman had finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has done well in the events leading up to the Tokyo Games.