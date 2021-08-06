Tokyo Olympics: Britain's Kate French wins women's modern pentathlon gold, sets Olympic record

Kate French of Britain won the gold medal in modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics and set an Olympic record along the way.

French had 1,385 points after the events. The previous record was set by Chloe Esposito of Australia, who scored 1,372 points at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Laura Asadauskaite of Latvia took silver and Sarolta Kovacs of Hungary got bronze.

French is the second British athlete to win the women’s modern pentathlon at the Olympics. Stephanie Cook won it at the 2000 Sydney Games.

The modern pentathlon includes fencing, swimming, show jumping, shooting and running. The shooting and running events are combined into what is called a laser run.