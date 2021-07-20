Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Six Polish swimmers return from Japan due to administrative error The swimmers returned on Sunday, threatening legal action and calling for the head of the Polish Swimming Federation to resign over the incident. AFP Warsaw 20 July, 2021 10:19 IST FILE PHOTO: Alicja Tchorz of Poland competes at the FINA World Championships 2015. - Getty Images AFP Warsaw 20 July, 2021 10:19 IST Six Polish swimmers had to return from Japan even before the start of the Olympics after the Polish Swimming Federation (PZP) sent too many athletes because of an administrative error.The swimmers returned to Poland on Sunday, threatening legal action and calling for the head of the PZP to resign over the incident.The swimming team sent to Japan had 23 people."I would like to express my great regret, sadness and bitterness at the situation," PZP director Pawel Slominski said in a statement.Slominski admitted the mistake but said it had been motivated by a desire to "allow as many athletes and coaches as possible to take part".READ | Tokyo Olympics 2021: Samuelson withdraws after positive test One of the six, Alicja Tchorz, wrote a post on Facebook attacking the "incompetence" of the PZP, saying they had "misunderstood the rules"."Imagine that you sacrifice five years of your life and... your sacrifice results in a total flop," said Tchorz, who took part in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.Another of the six, Mateusz Chowaniec, said on Instagram: "This is an absurd situation that should never have happened."Poland's culture and sports ministry urged the PZP president "to immediately submit explanations" over the incident. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :