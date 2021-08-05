Tokyo 2020 Sport Climbing: Alberto Gines Lopez wins gold in combined event

Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain took the historic gold in the men's sport climbing combined event in the Tokyo Olympics at the Aomi Urban Sports Park on Thursday.

The Spanish professional climber finished the three events with 28 points. Gines won the speed and finished seventh in bouldering and fourth in lead events.

Nathaniel Coleman of USA won the silver medal with 30 points. Coleman won the bouldering event and finished sixth and fifth respectively in speed and lead events.

Jakob Schubert of Austria, who won the lead event, bronzed with 35 points. Jakob finished seventh in speed climbing and fifth in bouldering.

Tomoa Narasaki of Japan narrowly missed out on the medal as he finished fourth with 36 points. Bassa Mawem who set an Olympic record in speed event on the opening day was injured and didn't take part in the finals.