Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020 Sport Climbing: Alberto Gines Lopez wins gold in combined event The Spanish professional climber finished the three events with 28 points. Gines won the speed and finished seventh in bouldering and fourth in lead events. M. R. Praveen Chandran Tokyo 05 August, 2021 19:23 IST (L-R) Silver medallist Nathaniel Coleman of the United States of America, gold medallist Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain, and bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria on the podium during the medal ceremony for Men's Combined Sport Climbing on Thursday. - Getty Images M. R. Praveen Chandran Tokyo 05 August, 2021 19:23 IST Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain took the historic gold in the men's sport climbing combined event in the Tokyo Olympics at the Aomi Urban Sports Park on Thursday.The Spanish professional climber finished the three events with 28 points. Gines won the speed and finished seventh in bouldering and fourth in lead events.Nathaniel Coleman of USA won the silver medal with 30 points. Coleman won the bouldering event and finished sixth and fifth respectively in speed and lead events.READ | Tokyo 2020: Former coaches laud Ravi Kumar Dahiya's dedication Jakob Schubert of Austria, who won the lead event, bronzed with 35 points. Jakob finished seventh in speed climbing and fifth in bouldering.Tomoa Narasaki of Japan narrowly missed out on the medal as he finished fourth with 36 points. Bassa Mawem who set an Olympic record in speed event on the opening day was injured and didn't take part in the finals.The results1. Alberto Gines Lopez (Spain 28 points), 2. Nathaniel Coleman (USA 30 points), 3. Jakob Schubert (Austria 35 points). Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :