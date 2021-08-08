Tokyo Olympics: US women win first gold in volleyball

The United States of America won its first Olympic gold medal in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied it gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

READ | Tokyo 2020: Bahrain runner suspended for suspected doping

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ’88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

In the bronze medal game, Serbia beat South Korea 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 to go home with a women's volleyball medal for the second straight Olympics. The Serbians won silver in 2016 for their first medal in the sport.