Tokyo Olympics: Allyson Felix absent as US mixed relay team disqualified in heats A flawed baton changeover beyond the permitted zone meant United States was disqualified in its heat on Friday, denying Felix the chance for a 10th Olympic medal. Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 17:35 IST Defending world champion United States was knocked out from the Olympic 4x400m mixed relay on Friday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 17:35 IST Defending world champion United States was knocked out from the Olympic 4x400m mixed relay on Friday after facing disqualification in its heat over a flawed baton changeover beyond the permitted zone. Nine-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix did not take part in the USA's heat. Instead Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon turned up for the US who was considered firm favourite for the gold medal. Allyson was, however, poised to return for a 10th Olympic medal had USA made it to Sunday's final.READ: Tokyo Olympics: India thumps Japan 5-3 to finish second in group stage The disqualification cut short Allyson's opportunity to become the most decorated female athlete in track and field history as she remains joint-top with nine Olympic medals. More to follow..