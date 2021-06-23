Liverpool's Salah unlikely to play for Egypt at Tokyo Games

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to join Egypt's Olympic football team, as his English Premier League club Liverpool do not want him to take part in the Tokyo games this summer, Egypt's FA chairman said.

"Liverpool have informed us that they did not welcome Salah to play in the Olympics," Megahed, who is the chairman of a three-man interim committee appointed by FIFA, told Egyptian broadcaster ON Time sports.

"Salah wanted to play, and he said he will make a try and within two or three days the issue will be decided," Megahed added.

READ: Japanese football player Yokoyama comes out as transgender

Salah, 29, Egypt's best-known sports star, participated in the London 2012 Games, scoring in all three groups stage matches against Brazil, New Zealand and Belarus before Egypt was knocked out by Japan.

In Tokyo, Egypt has been drawn in Group C alongside twice champion Argentina, 1992 winner Spain and Australia.

The Olympics is an under-23 tournament in football, but three over-age players are allowed in each squad. FIFA has long acknowledged that clubs are not obliged to release over-age players for the Games.