Tokyo Olympics Women's Volleyball: Italy, US, Serbia and Brazil still unbeaten

Italy’s great run continues in women’s volleyball. Its 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 win against Argentina was its third in as many matches in Pool B.

The Italians are placed on top of the pool with nine points. The United States, with eight points, is in the second position, after beating Turkey in a five-setter, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12, in two hours and five minutes.

The Americans too have won all their three games so far. As has Serbia, which is leading Pool A after defeating Kenya 25-21, 25-11, 25-20, and Brazil, which humbled host Japan 25-16, 25-18, 26-24.



The results (preliminary league):



Women: Pool A: South Korea bt Dominican Republic 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-12; Serbia bt Kenya 25-21, 25-11, 25-20; Brazil bt Japan 25-16, 25-18, 26-24.

Pool B: Italy bt Argentina 25-21, 25-16, 25-15; Russia bt China 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12; United States bt Turkey 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12.



Beach Volleyball:



Men: Pool B: Ondrej Perusic & David Schweiner (CZE) bt Josue Gaston Gaxiola Leyva & Jose Luis Rubio Camargo (MEX) 17-21, 21-16, 16-14; Martins Plavins & Edgars Tocs (LAT) bt Viacheslav Krasilnikov & Oleg Stoyanovskiy (RUS) 13-21, 21-19, 15-11.

Pool D: Philip Dalhausser & Nicholas Lucena (USA) bt Nicolas Capogrosso & Julian Amado Azaad (ARG) 21-19, 18-21, 15-6; Alison Cerutti & Alvaro Moraiso Filho (BRA) bt Alexander Brouwer & Robert Meeuwsen (NED) 21-14, 24-22.



Women: Pool A: Sarah Pavan & Melissa Humana-Paredes (CAN) bt Anouk Verge-Depre & Joana Heidrich (SWI) 21-13, 24-22; Katja Stam & Raisa Schoon (NED) bt Julia Sude & Karla Borger (GER) 24-22, 21-16.

Pool C: Wang Fan & Xia Xinyi (CHN) bt Ana Gallay & Fernanda Pereyra (ARG) 21-14, 21-13; Agatha Bednarczuk & Eduarda Santos Lisboa (BRA) bt Heather Bansley & Brandie Wilkerson (CAN) 21-18, 21-18.

Pool D: Kelly Claes & Sarah Sponcil (USA) bt Gaudencia Makokha & Brackcides Khadambi (KEN) 21-8, 21-6.