Olympics Videos Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discuss final India's Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the women's discus throw final with a 64m throw on Saturday. Kaur and Valarie Allman (66.42) of the United States were the only two throwers to automatically qualify for the medal event. Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 10:43 IST Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 10:43 IST 'Really special moment', says Bermuda's first Olympic gold winner Flora Duffy USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling" Meet India's newest Olympian - boxer Lovlina Borgohain Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come? Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion Olympic records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic silver medals Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums Olympic records which are also world records