Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion

Japan’s Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street event at the Ariake Urban Sport in Tokyo on Sunday.

26 July, 2021 10:50 IST
Japan's Yuto Horigome says he will hang his gold medal on his Pokemon stuffed toy after he unveiled a wonder-trick to become the very first skateboarding Olympic champion, adding the victory in his hometown of Tokyo was 'very meaningful'.

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

