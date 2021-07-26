Olympics Videos Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion Japan’s Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street event at the Ariake Urban Sport in Tokyo on Sunday. AFP 26 July, 2021 10:50 IST AFP 26 July, 2021 10:50 IST Japan's Yuto Horigome says he will hang his gold medal on his Pokemon stuffed toy after he unveiled a wonder-trick to become the very first skateboarding Olympic champion, adding the victory in his hometown of Tokyo was 'very meaningful'. Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion Olympic records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic silver medals Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums Olympic records which are also world records Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sportstar Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: How it works Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics Olympics records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic gold medals Tokyo Olympics: Not just COVID-19; quake simulations prepare visitors for natural disasters Remembering Khashaba Jadhav: Independent India's first individual Olympic medallist PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans