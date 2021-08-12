Olympics Videos

Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020

There's more to the Olympics than just a podium finish or bringing home a medal. Here are a few instances from the Tokyo Games that celebrated the spirit of sport above all else.

Amal John Amal John
12 August, 2021 21:41 IST
Amal John Amal John
12 August, 2021 21:41 IST
Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020: Warholm's 400m hurdles world record raises questions
War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced
Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in
Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long
Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete of all time
India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile
Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap
India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal
Jade Carey: Gymnastics gold 'all I've ever dreamed of'
Tokyo Olympic, Gymnastics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App