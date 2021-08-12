Olympics Videos Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 There's more to the Olympics than just a podium finish or bringing home a medal. Here are a few instances from the Tokyo Games that celebrated the spirit of sport above all else. Amal John 12 August, 2021 21:41 IST Amal John 12 August, 2021 21:41 IST Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020: Warholm's 400m hurdles world record raises questions War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete of all time India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal Jade Carey: Gymnastics gold 'all I've ever dreamed of' Tokyo Olympic, Gymnastics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final