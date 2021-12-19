2021, The Year In Sports: July recall

From Italy's Euro 2020 triumph to Novak Djokovic's record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, here is a look at the top sporting moments from July.

Jul 2: Toni Kroos announces retirement from international football

Toni Kroos retired from international football after Germany's exit from Euro 2020. The Real Madrid midfielder, 31, made the announcement having played in 2-0 last-16 defeat to England at Wembley.

Jul 2: Sumit Malik handed two-year ban

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik was banned for two years by the United World Wrestling (UWW) after his B sample also returned positive for a prohibited stimulant.

Jul 3: Mithali becomes highest run-scorer in women's international cricket

Mithali Raj became the leading run-getter in women's international cricket, going past Charlotte Edwards' tally of 10,273 runs. Raj and Edwards are the only players to scale the 10,000-run mark in women's international cricket.

Mithali went past the historical mark at Worcester in India's ODI series against England. - GETTY IMAGES

Jul 3: Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year deal with Mercedes

World champion Lewis Hamilton signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes until the end of 2023. The Briton has won six of his seven world titles with the British-based German team since joining from McLaren in 2012.

Jul 7: Olympic gold-winning hockey legend Keshav Datt dies

Two-time Olympics gold medallist Keshav Chandra Datt, the last surviving member of the Indian hockey team in the historic 1948 London Games, passed away. He was 95.

Jul 10: Barty beats Pliskova to win Wimbledon title

Ashleigh Barty won her maiden Wimbledon title as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nervy final to become the first Australian women's champion for 41 years.

Jul 11: Italy wins Euro 2020 after beating England on penalties

It was penalty shootout heartbreak for England as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed from the spot in a crushing Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Jul 11: Ronaldo wins Euro 2020 Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot award after finishing with five goals and one assist to his name.

Jul 11: Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini for 20th Grand Slam title

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win his sixth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slams after clinching his sixth Wimbledon title. - GETTY IMAGES

Jul 13: India’s 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma passes away

Best remembered for his exploits in the 1983 World Cup, Yashpal Sharma succumbed to a massive heart attack on. He was 66.

Jul 24: Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after clinching silver in the women's 49 kg event. It was India's first silver in weightlifting at the Olympics.