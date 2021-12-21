2021, The Year In Sports: September recall

From Novak Djokovic's harrowing US Open final defeat to Virat Kohli's decision to quit T20 captaincy, here is a look at the top sporting moments from September.

Sept 1: Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen announced that he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the season. The 41-year-old Finn, who won the 2007 title with Ferrari, said on Instagram: "It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things."

Sept 5: Brazil vs Argentina abandoned as health authorities invade pitch

A World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was abandoned after four Premier League players apparently violated Brazilian regulations designed to contain a Covid outbreak.

READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: August recall

Sept 11: Ronaldo's double delight on return to United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United as the host cruised to victory against Newcastle United.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck in either half of United's 4-1 win over Newcastle on his return to Manchester. - GETTY IMAGES

Sept 12: Raducanu wins US Open by beating Fernandez

Emma Raducanu ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion as she beat Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open.

Emma Raducanu became the youngest Grand Slam champion since 2004 with her triumph over fellow teenager Fernandez in the US Open final. - AFP

Sept 13: Medvedev beats Djokovic to win US Open men's singles title

Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title by defeating Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: July recall

Sept 16: Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain

Virat Kohli announced he will step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket.

Sept 17: New Zealand, England abandon Pakistan tour

New Zealand's men team abandoned its tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government "security alert" on September 17. On September 20, England too withdrew its men's and women's teams from series in Pakistan that were due to take place in October.

READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: June recall

READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: May recall

Sept 26: India wins third ODI to end Australia's 26-game winning run

India Women ended Australia's record 26-match winning streak with a thrilling last-over victory in the third one-day international in Mackay, Queensland. The tourist reached its target of 265 with three balls to spare.

Jhulan Goswami's 3/37 and flourishing final over six helped India script history despite losing the ODI series 2-1. - GETTY IMAGES

READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: April recall

READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: March recall

Sept 28: Champions League: Messi scores in PSG win over Man City

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG to seal a Champions League win against Manchester City.

Messi's maiden PSG goal would later be named the best goal of the UCL group stages. - GETTY IMAGES

READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: February recall

READ: 2021, The Year In Sports: January recall

Sept 30: Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra retire from international hockey

Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and defender Birendra Lakra, who played starring roles in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced their international retirements within hours of each other.