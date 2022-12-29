2022, The Year In Sports: August recall

2022, The Year In Sports: From India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to Serena Williams saying she is “evolving away from tennis”, here is a look at the top sporting moments from August.

AUGUST 2022-

August 2: India wins Lawn Bowls CWG gold medal, creates history

India won its maiden Lawn Bowls Commonwealth Games gold medal when the women’s fours team beat South Africa in the final on August 2. The Indian team comprising skip Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia beat the South Africans 17-10 after 15 Ends. A few days later, India won silver in the men’s fours category. REPORT

August 3: Tejaswin Shankar wins bronze in high jump at CWG

Tejaswin Shankar won bronze in men’s high jump event with a best jump of 2.22m at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Brandon Starc of Australia and Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won silver and gold respectively. REPORT

August 4: Murali Sreeshankar misses gold by whisker in long jump at CWG

Murali Sreeshankar won a track and field silver in men’s long jump with a best of 8.08m at the Commonwealth Games. The only other CWG men’s long jump medallist from India is Suresh Babu (1978). REPORT

August 6: Priyanka wins silver in women’s 10,000m race walk at CWG

Priyanka Goswami from Uttar Pradesh won a historic silver medal in Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final. Goswami’s 43:38.83 is her personal best. Australia’s Jemima Montag won gold in 42:34. Kenya’s Emily Wamusyi Ngii took bronze in 43:50. REPORT

Podiums by countries in 3000m steeplechase since the 1998 CWG



1998: 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪

2002: 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪

2006: 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪

2010: 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪

2014: 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪

2018: 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪

2022: 🇰🇪 🇮🇳🇰🇪



August 6:Avinash Sable breaks Kenyan CWG hegemony in 3000m SC

Making his Commonwealth Games debut, Avinash Sable won silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase in Birmingham. He clocked 8:11.20 to come second and the ninth time Sable has re-written the national record. This was the first time after six Commonwealth Games that a non-Kenyan athlete has earned a podium finish in the event. REPORT

August 7: Eldhose Paul wins gold, Abdulla Aboobacker bags silver in men’s triple jump at CWG

India’s Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It was Indian men’s first ever 1-2 in CWG athletics. REPORT

Bronze Medallists Team India celebrate during the Women's Hockey Medal Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

August 7: India beats New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win women’s hockey CWG bronze

India beat New Zealand 2-1 in a thrilling penalty shootout in the women’s hockey bronze medal match at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. REPORT

August 8: Australia beats India by nine runs to win maiden cricket CWG gold

Australia women beat India by nine runs to win their maiden Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham on August 8. New Zealand beat England by eight wickets to win the bronze medal. REPORT

August 8: India wins silver in men’s hockey, loses 0-7 to Australia in final

The Australia men’s hockey team continued its dominant show in the Commonwealth Games to thump India 7-0 in the gold medal match at the University of Birmingham. REPORT

August 8: Sharath Kamal wins CWG table tennis men’s singles gold after 16 years

A. Sharath Kamal, the veteran paddler, regained the table tennis men’s singles gold at the Commonwealth Games after 16 long years with a convincing win against England’s Liam Pitchford in the final. Having bagged the men’s team gold and mixed doubles gold, Sharath thus became the first Indian paddler to win three gold medals at a CWG edition. REPORT

Sharath Kamal's CWG heritage 🐐



2006:🥇x2 (men's singles, men's team)



2010:🥇(men's doubles),🥉x2 (men's singles, men's team)



2014:🥈(men's doubles)



2018:🥇(men's team),🥈(men's doubles),🥉(men's singles)



August 8: A rich haul for Indian shuttlers at CWG

Indian shuttlers finished their Commonwealth Games campaign on an all-time high, winning three gold medals for the first time in the history of the quadrennial event. P. V. Sindhu , ended her long wait for an elusive CWG gold with a convincing win over Canadian Michelle Li. Lakshya Sen put up a stunning show in a nerve-wracking contest against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong for his maiden CWG gold. Having lost the mixed team gold to Malaysia (the mixed team event was the first in the badminton fixture), India’s men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty proved a point defeating England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the final. The women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, both 19, won bronze defeating Australians Wendy Chen and Gronya Somerville. READ

Serena says she is 'evolving away' from tennis.

August 9: Serena says she is ‘evolving away’ from tennis

Serena Williams said that she is “evolving away from tennis” as she hinted at retiring from the sport she dominated for much of her career with 23 singles Grand Slam titles. READ

August 19:Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya break world records

Sumit Antil and Yogesh Kathuniya broke world records at the fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championship 2022 in Bengaluru. READ

August 19:Antim, becomes India’s first female wrestler to win world U20 gold

Antim Panghal coasted to an 8-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Altyn Shagayeva at the women’s 53kg field, creating history as the first Indian woman to win gold at the junior world championships at Sofia, Bulgaria. READ

August 26: FIFA lifts AIFF ban, U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India as planned

The Bureau of the FIFA Council announced that the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation to be lifted, thereby ending 12 days of exile for the Indian federation. READ

India's Neeraj Chopra in action at the Lausanne Diamond League.

August 26: Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meeting title

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meet title by winning the Lausanne and sealing the finals berth. He also qualified for the 2023 World Athletics Championships by breaching the 85.20m qualifying mark. READ

August 27:Satwik-Chirag win World Championship bronze, lose to Chia-Soh in three-game thriller

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty capped off a memorable campaign with a historic bronze medal in the men’s doubles competition of the World Championships after going down narrowly to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals. REPORT