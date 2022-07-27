Lok Sabha passes national anti-doping bill with focus on clean sports

The Lok Sabha passed the national anti-doping bill on Wednesday, to provide statutory framework in the form of legislation for prohibition of doping in sports in the country.

Already, the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has been performing the anti-doping measures as per the World Anti Doping Agency norms. It was felt that the legislative powers would lend teeth to the whole system of anti-doping.

The passing of the bill, which was introduced by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in December last year, would help in the establishment of the National Board of Anti Doping in sports, with competent and independent personnel.

Among others, the bill attempts to achieve time-bound justice to athletes, apart from enhancing cooperation among agencies in fighting doping.

It is also an attempt to reinforce India’s commitment to fulfil international obligations for clean sports.

More than anything, the bill would help in establishing a robust independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication.

The bill also would lend legal sanctity to the functioning of NADA and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

It is expected to lead to the establishment of more dope testing laboratories in the country.

It is also felt that the legislation would help in academic research and manufacture of things related to anti-doping.