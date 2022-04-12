April 12: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS

Junior Davis Cup: India to meet Australia to decide Group A topper

India will meet Australia to decide the group-A topper in the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

While Australia cruised past Pakistan 3-0, dropping five games in all, India had an off day as Indonesia was still in transit.

ITF referee Puneet Gupta had expected Indonesia by Tuesday morning but stated that the team was expected only for its last league match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Indonesia had given a walkover to both Australia and India, which took turns in beating Pakistan.

It will be interesting to see how Bushan Haobam and Rushil Khosla shape up against the best-ranked team, before the knock-out stage.

In group B, Iran and Singapore were sitting pretty with two wins each and will meet each other to decide the group honours.

In group C, Kazakhstan has won both its matches so far, while Vietnam and Thailand have one win each. Kazakhstan meeting Thailand, which lost to Vietnam 0-3, should be the key match, while Vietnam should fancy its chances against Sri Lanka.

Japan was authoritative in group-D’, while Korea and Hong Kong followed with one win each. Japan will play sixth seed Hong Kong in the last league match.

The results:

Group-A: Australia bt Pakistan 3-0; India w.o. Indonesia. Group-B: Iran bt Syria 3-0; Singapore bt Malaysia 3-0. Group-C: Thailand bt Sri Lanka 3-0; Kazakhstan bt Vietnam 2-1. Group-D:Japan bt Korea 3-0; Hong Kong bt Uzbekistan 2-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

National shooting selection trials: Rudrankksh tops men's and junior's section in air rifle

Rudrankksh Patil topped both the men’s and junior sections in air rifle in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.



Rudrankksh, who shot 629.4 in qualification, beat Shahu Mane 17-11 for the men’s top spot. Yash Vardhan took the third place ahead of Sri Karhtik Sabari, Arjun Babuta, Sachin, Gurmukh Singh and Kewal Prajapati.



In the junior event, Rudrankksh beat Yash Vardhan 17-13 for the top spot. Sri Karthik Sabari who had topped the qualification stage with 631.7 came good in the youth event, as he beat Yash Vardhan 16-10.



The results:

10m air rifle:



Men: 1. Rudrankksh Patil 17 (262.4) 629.4; 2. Shahu Mane 11 (261.5) 630.8; 3. Yash Vardhan 261.1 (630.5).



Juniors: 1. Rudrankksh Patil 17 (262.3) 629.4; 2. Yash Vardhan 13 (261.3) 630.5; 3. Vidit Jain 261.2 (629.3).



Youth: 1. Sri Karthik Sabari 16 (264.0) 631.7; 2. Yash Vardhan 10 (261.4) 630.5; 3. Maddineni Umamahesh 259.7 (627.7).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna in second round

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Jamie Murray beat the seventh seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 2-6, 6-3, 12-10 in the doubles first round of the €5,802,475 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Monte Carlo.



In the pre-quarterfinals, Bopanna and Murray were scheduled to face Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda of the US.



The results:



€5,802,475 ATP, Monte Carlo, Monaco Doubles (first round): Jamie Murray (GBR) & Rohan Bopanna bt Wesley

Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (GBR) 2-6, 6-3, [12-10].



$15,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Colin Markes (US) & Ajeet Rai (Nzl) bt Niki Poonacha & Parikshit Somani 6-7(3), 6-4, [10-6]; SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Dayne Kelly (Aus) & Charchai Sodkton-Eng (Tha) 6-2, 6-4; Adil Kalyanpur & Sidharth Rawat bt Runhao Hua (Chn) & Kelsey Stevenson (Can) 7-6(4), 6-3.



$25,000 ITF women, Chiang Rai, Thailand Singles (first round): Momoko Kobori (Jpn) bt Zeel Desai 6-4, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan