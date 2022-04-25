April 25: Indian sports news wrap of the day

SHOOTING

Fourth National Selection Trials

Rahi Sarnobat was in robust form as she beat Vibhuti Bhatia 26-22 to top women’s 25-metre sports pistol, after an encouraging qualification score of 587, in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

Qualification topper Ruby Tomer (589) took the third place ahead of Neha, while other leading shooters Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil, Naamya Kapoor and Simranpreet Kaur Brar failed to reach the medal round.

Chinki Yadav and Rhythm Sangwan did not make the second stage of competition, following low qualification scores of 574 and 573.

World junior champion Naamya won the junior event, by beating Manu Bhaker 23-20, while Simranpreet too the third place. Nikhita Kaur also made the medal round, while Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Vibhuti Bhatia and Khushi Kapoor were unable to make it to the final stage of competition.

The results:



25m sports pistol:



Women: 1. Rahi Sarnobat 26 (14) 587; 2. Vibhuti Bhatia 22 (12) 580; 3. Ruby Tomer 17 (14) 589; 4. Neha 11 (15) 577. Juniors: 1. Naamya Kapoor 23 (12) 579; 2. Manu Bhaker 20 (13) 580; 3. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 14 (13) 575; 4. Nikhita Kaur 6 (13) 572

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING - Shooting World Cup

Shreyasi Singh and Prithviraj Tondaiman narrowly missed fighting for a medal in mixed trap in the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

The Indian pair shot 133 in qualification, and was tied with four other teams for the sixth spot of the medal round. Eventually, the second Italian team of Alessiz Iezzi and Valerio Grazini won the shoot-off to leave the Indian, Portugal, U.S. and Australian teams out.

It was two Spanish teams that settled for the gold and silver, while Slovakia and a second Australian team beat Italy and Czech Republic teams to bag the two bronze medals.

The results Trap mixed team : 1. Spain-1 (Alberto Fernandez, Fatima Galvez) 6 (140); 2. Spain-2 (Adria Martinez Torres, Mar Molne Magrina) 2 (138); 3. Slovakia (Adrian Drobny, Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova) 5 (1) 137; 4. Italy-2 (Alessia Iezzi, Valerio Grazini) 5(0) 133; 3. Australia-2 (James Willett, Catherine Skinner) 7 (135); Czech Republic-2 (Jiri Liptak, Lea Kucerova) 3 (134); 7. India (Shreyasi Singh, Prithviraj Tondaiman 133(2); 26. India-2 (Shagun Chowdhary, Kynan Chenai) 120.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Asia-Oceania World Junior Tennis under-14 boys

Arnav Paparkar and Tanussh Ghildyal powered India to a 3-0 victory over eighth seed Uzbekistan in a league match of the Asia-Oceania World Junior Tennis under-14 boys tournament at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Monday.

The Indian players got the job done without dropping a set, in singles or doubles, giving themselves a bright chance to qualify for the knock-out stage.

The Uzbeks were good, especially the left-hander Abdurakhmon Khojiboev who played the second singles against Tanussh Ghildyal, but lacked the ability put together their game in a match.

The quality of the Indian game, as much as temperament, will be put to test on Tuesday when the host takes on the second seed Japan, which eased past Jordan.

In group-A, it was a delight to watch Cruz Hewitt, not just for his dad Lleyton Hewitt, as the young man gave Australia a strong start. Australia crushed Syria 3-0, dropping four games in all.

Korea served a warning to the rest of the field, with an explosive performance against Lebanon which put up a brilliant fight, albeit only in the first singles.

The results (league): Group-A: Australia bt Syria 3-0; Korea bt Lebanon 3-0. Group-B: Japan bt Jordan 3-0 (Ren Matsumura bt Amir Jaber 6-1, 6-2; Ryo Tabata bt Malek El-Qurneh 6-2, 6-4; Eita Komada & Ren Matsumura bt Amir Jaber & Talal Shatara 6-1, 6-3); India bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (Arnav Paparkar bt Sukhrob Saidov 6-4, 6-0; Tanussh Ghildyal bt Abdurakhmon

Khojiboev 6-1, 6-3; Tanussh & Arnav bt Sukhrob & Akhmadjon Toshmukhamedov 6-4, 7-5). Group-C: Thailand bt Hong Kong 2-1; Iran bt Malaysia 3-0. Group-D: Kazakhstan bt Indonesia 3-0; Pakistan bt Sri Lanka 3-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan