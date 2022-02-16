Asian Games 2022: IOA meets ESFI to discuss Esports' roadmap for Asiad

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) held a meeting with the officials of 9 sports federations, including Esports Federation of India (ESFI) to discuss roadmap for the 2022 Asian Games, on Monday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chef de Mission, Mr. Bhupender Singh Bajwa and detailed discussions were held regarding training camps and various expenditures that are required.

During the meeting, IOA stressed on the need for a fair and transparent selection process of players and athletes. The last date for the submission of the Indian Team entries by name is April 15, 2022.

Esports is set to make its debut as a medal event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to be held from September 10 to 25. ESFI is set to launch “AESF Road to Asian Games” along with Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) to decide Indian Team’s selection for the same.

"The “AESF Road to Asian Games 2022” will prove to be a milestone journey and act as a catalyst in not only the growth of the esports ecosystem in India but also to consider esports as a form of sports in India," said Mr Lokesh Suji, the Director of ESFI and the vice-president of AESF.

The 2022 edition of the Asian Games will see medals being awarded in eight categories of Esports, which are EA SPORTS FIFA branded soccer games, an Asian Games version of PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Hearthstone and Street Fighter V.