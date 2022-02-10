Commonwealth Esports Championships to begin on August 6

The Commonwealth Esports Championships will take place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham on August 6-7, 2022.

The Commonwealth Esports Forum – a global convention of thought leaders and idea creators – will be held at the same venue in the lead-up to the Esports Championships, on August 5, 2022.

“Esports is continuing to grow dramatically in terms of popularity and participation, particularly amongst young people, and we are continuing to look at ways to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement,” said Dame Louise Martin, the President of Commonwealth Games Federation.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships will feature esports athletes from across the Commonwealth.

The President of Global Esports Federation expressed his joy on the announcement and said, “The Commonwealth Esports Championships offers our community another exciting event in the global esports calendar. We look forward to welcoming the esports community to Birmingham in August.”

The Commonwealth Esports Championship was sanctioned by the CGF Executive Board to be held at the same time as the 2022 Commonwealth Games whilst being independent of Birmingham 2022 and its sports programme.