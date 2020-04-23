Saudi Arabia, Qatar bid for 2030 Asian Games

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have submitted official bids to host the 21st Asian Games in 2030, the Olympic Council of Asia announced on Thursday.

Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, and Qatar's capital Doha submitted their bids before the OCA's April 22 deadline for the 2030 Asiad. The bid document from the National Olympic Committee of each country was accompanied by letters of support from the city and respective governments.

Saudia Arabia has never hosted the Asiad but Doha held it in 2006.

READ | Tokyo Olympics, IOC conflict over who pays for postponement

“The OCA is delighted to receive two strong bids for our Asian Games in 2030. It shows the trust and confidence in the Olympic Movement in Asia and further enhances our reputation of hosting world-class sporting events on a major scale,” said Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, the OCA President.

The 2030 Asiad host will be finalised during the OCA General Assembly in November this year on the sidelines of the sixth Asian Beach Games in Sanya (China).

READ| Who is the next big sprinter after Usain Bolt?

Hangzhou in China will host the 19th Asian Games in 2022 while the Japanese city of Aichi-Nagoya will be the venue for the 2026 Games.