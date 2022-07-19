More Sports

Asian Games new dates released, to be held from Sept 23 to Oct 8, 2023

The event, which was supposed to be held this year before being postponed due to COVID-19, will now be held from 23rd September to 8th October 2023.

Team Sportstar
19 July, 2022 16:48 IST
19 July, 2022 16:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, eastern China’s Zhejiang Province.

Olympic Council of Asia on Tuesday announced new dates for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The event, which was originally planned to be organised between September 10 and 25 this year before being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held from 23rd September to 8th October 2023.

A “Task Force” was set up by the OCA Executive Board (EB) on May 6, 2022 to finalise the new dates for the Games. 

“The Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events,” said OCA in a statement

The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB. 

