Asian Games new dates released, to be held from Sept 23 to Oct 8, 2023

Olympic Council of Asia on Tuesday announced new dates for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The event, which was originally planned to be organised between September 10 and 25 this year before being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held from 23rd September to 8th October 2023.

A “Task Force” was set up by the OCA Executive Board (EB) on May 6, 2022 to finalise the new dates for the Games.

“The Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events,” said OCA in a statement

The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB.