Asian Sailing Championships: Indian pair of Varun-Ganapathy bags Gold

The Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy won the gold medal in the Asian 49er sailing championships, which concluded in Al Mussannah Sports City, Oman here on Tuesday. Though the pair finished 10th overall, it was the first Asian in the top 10.

This is the duo's third medal in the Asians having finished first in 2018 and second in 2019.



Varun and Gana thanked their personal coach Bunny Warren for the triumph. "The competition was one of the toughest we've faced so far. We stuck as a unit and with coach Warren we did really well and we are growing," said Varun. "We've established a good rapport [with the coach] over the years."

Gana said the Asians are a very good preparatory ground for the World Championships, which will be held at the same venue as the Asians from November 16 to 21.

"We have a long way to go, but we are slowly getting there. Happy that the work is paying off," he said.