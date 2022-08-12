August 12, Indian sports news wrap: Shotgun team for World C’ships announced

SHOOTING

Shotgun World Championship announced

Vivaan Kapoor, Shreyasi Singh, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan will spearhead the Indian challenge in trap and skeet in the shotgun World Championship to be staged in Osijek, Croatia, from September 19 to October 12.

The championship will offer four Olympic quota places each for trap and skeet for men and women for Paris 2024.

Apart from the individual events, India will also compete in the team events in all sections, including juniors. The top two shooters in each event will also compete in the mixed team events.

The team Trap Men: Vivaan Kapoor, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Bhowneesh Mendiratta. Juniors: Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan, Arya Vansh Tyagi. Women: Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, Neeru. Juniors: Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris, Aadya Tripathi. Skeet Men: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parampal Singh Guron. Juniors: Abhay Singh Sekhon, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Rituraj Bundela. Women: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, Darshana Rathore. Juniors: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Areeba Khan, Zahra Deesawala.

-Kamesh Srinivasan