Australia bushfires: Kyrgios, Lynn and Maxwell lead fundraising campaigns

Raging bushfires, a merciless indication of the consequences of climate change, have crippled Australia. At least 24 people have died since the fires began in September. According to the BBC, over 200 fires are still burning across the country.

With roughly over 15 million hectares of area burnt down, the worst air quality in the world and, according to the World Wildlife Fund, over a billion animals dead, Australia needs assistance and fast action to contain the damages going ahead.

While fires blaze on, a Test series and the first tennis fixture of the calendar among other sporting events scheduled in the country are currently underway.

Meanwhile, from cricketers and tennis stars to star jockeys, here's how sportspersons have been doing their bit to contribute to relief efforts in the country:



Aussie Test quartet, BBL stars pitch in with 'bat and ball'

The wildfires came knocking at cricket's door in the country, quite literally. A photograph of a bushfire close to the Perth cricket ground went viral on social media. The players of the national cricket team wasted no time in announcing fundraising initiatives for the areas and people affected by the bushfires.

Chris Lynn was among the first to pledge donations to the Red Cross Bushfire appeal. The explosive batsman, who has had a rewarding run in the shortest formats of the game this season - be it at the T10 League or for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Big Bash League - announced that he would donate $250 AUD for every six he hits in the BBL. The team also announced that it would donate $250 AUD for every six that comes off Lynn's bat. The 29-year-old's individual donations have reportedly reached $3000 AUD so far.

Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell and Hobart Hurricanes' D'Arcy Short joined soon after, pledging $250 AUD for relief operations. Perth Scorchers' Fawad Ahmed will donate $250 for every six and wicket he registers this season. Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have also pledged $200 AUD per wicket towards helping the country's wildlife under a campaign called Wickets for Wildlife.





WICKETS for WILDLIFE. For every wicket taken this @BBL season, Adam Zampa @StarsBBL, Kane Richardson @RenegadesBBL and I @StrikersBBL will be donating $200 to WIRES + Wildlife Victoria. Please get behind us + donate now! https://t.co/hQaFkPPbVF — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) January 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Australian bowling quartet - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Nathan Lyon - has pledged $1000 AUD for each wicket each of the bowlers take in the third Test against New Zealand in Sydney. The team will also auction signed shirts from the Boxing Day match, with the proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross foundation.

Want to get your hands on Pat Cummins’ Test shirt? Or maybe Steve Smith's?



The Aussies are auctioning off their signed shirts from the Boxing Day Test with all proceeds to go to the @RedCrossAU to support those impacted by bushfires. Get involved here! https://t.co/fkq6zVuAR1 pic.twitter.com/44mBvGOGN6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2020

Ace strategy

The first major tennis engagement of the year- the Australian Open - is fast approaching. With the wildfires reaching Melbourne, the tournament faces the prospect of a delayed start owing to poor air quality and concern about player safety. The players meanwhile, led by Nick Kyrgios, have been leading a campaign to contribute to rescue and relief operations. Kyrgios tweeted to Tennis Australia asking for a fundraising exhibition game on January 15, a request that has been met positively.

Kyrgios, on his own, then pledged to donate $200 AUD for every ace he hits in tournaments across the summer.





His teammate Alex de Minaur has pledged $250 AUD while John Millman, John Peers and Dylan Alcott each vowed to pitch in $100 AUD for every ace hit during the ongoing ATP Cup. The tournament had declared that $100 AUD will be donated to the Australian Red Cross' relief and recovery efforts for every ace served by players during the competition.

Each ace served across the @ATPCup at all three venues will deliver $100 to the @RedCrossAU bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts.



With more than 1500 aces expected to be served, the tournament contribution is expected to exceed $150,000. — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 2, 2020

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty announced that she would donate her entire prize money earned at the Brisbane International this week to rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Carolina Pliskova, ranked second in the world and Samantha Stosur have also pledged $200 AUD for each ace served, towards the cause.



Riding for relief

New South Wales and Victoria - have faced the worst of the bushfires this summer - also happen to be main racing pockets in the country. The racing community has come out in support of all those involved in rehabilitation efforts. Melbourne Racing Club will donate gate proceeds from the meetings on January 24 and 25 towards Bendigo Bank Community Fund. Fire service personnel and their families have also been given free entry to the races on these dates.

Kangaroo Island Racing Club has volunteered to protect animals affected by fire in the district. The racetrack and stables have been declared safe from the fires and the club has made it available for people seeking a safe space for their livestock.

It is overwhelming to see the support shown by other sportsman getting around people in need, I would like to join them so for the month of January I will be donating $250 for every winner I ride to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

Big thanks to our brave firefighters #heros pic.twitter.com/KgSf31MBXQ — Tommy Berry (@TommyBerry21) January 3, 2020

Jockeys have also declared fundraising initiatives. Tommy Berry and Damien Lane have announced $250 AUD for every winner they ride in January. Jamie Kah pledged to donate double her riding fee and prize-money earned from her rides at the races on January 4th. She ultimately donated $3,200 AUD.



Racing NSW has also announced relief packages and funding options for those affected by the wildfires and for losses incurred due to abandonment of race meetings due to the fires.



Standing up for their namesake

The bushfires in Southern Australian have left scores of animals dead and many more injured and displaced. Koalas, kangaroos, wallabies and many other species have been affected in large numbers.

The Australian rugby team, called the Wallabies, have joined the effort to help out. Rugby Australia CE Raelene Castle had announced that Australia's Sevens Teams will hope to rally in money from the 2020 Sydney 7's tournament. Castle said that $500 will be donated for every 'try' scored in the tournament.

Wallaby winger Reece Hodge has also set up a fundraiser, announcing a lucky draw with autographed Rugby World Cup jersey and match boots up for grabs. A donation of $50 AUD means one count in the draw.



Football's two dollars worth



Australia's A-League clubs - Victory, City and Western United pledged $2 from every ticket sold in their matches this weekend towards rescue charities. AFL club Richmond F.C's captain Trent Cotchin has announced an auction of a special package, with all proceeds going to fire relief charities. The package includes a signed guernsey, family, family passes to a club photo day and four tickets - plus room passes - to Richmond's clash against Carlton in the first round of the league.

View this post on Instagram @richmond_fc fans we have put together a little pack to raise funds for the bushfires. Horrible to think what people are going through right now and every little bit counts. Comment your bid below on my page, will put an update on socials with a closing time in the near future. Thanks for your support. We will contact the eventual successful bidder with instructions. A go fund me page will also be in bio to donate. A post shared by Trent Cotchin (@trentcotchin9) on Jan 2, 2020 at 7:21pm PST

Carlton AFLW star Tayla Harris has also put up the boots she wore in a 2014 women's exhibition game up for grabs - the funds directly leading to the Red Cross.

Putting it in plain terms

Several golfers complained of poor air quality and visibility during the Australian Open in Sydney in December. A month later, with the situation deteriorating, golfers have joined efforts to support rescue and rehab efforts.

Zach Murray and Matt Griffin have announced a donation of 25 per cent of their prize money earnings from the Blitz Golf Pro Series to the Australian Red Cross Appeal.