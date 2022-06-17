Khelo India national weightlifting c’ships: Bindyarani Devi sets two new records

Commonwealth championships silver medallist Bindyarani Devi improved upon her National records in clean and jerk and total as she won the 55kg title in the Khelo India National Ranking women's weightlifting championships at Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday.

The Commonwealth Games-bound Bindyarani, who lifted 84kg in snatch, recorded 115kg in her final clean and jerk attempt to get past her previous record by one kg. She lifted a total of 199kg, which was also one kg better than her previous record aggregate, to take the top spot. Shrabani Das (185kg) finished second, while Ananya Patil (169kg) was third.

Bindyarani had set both the records in Tashkent in December when the World championships and the Commonwealth championships were held concurrently.

The 23-year-old had failed to lift 82kg in her three snatch attempts to crash out of the National championships in Bhubaneswar in March.

The snatch record of 86kg in the women's 55kg belongs to Mirabai Chanu, who achieved the mark in the Singapore international event in February.

Another Commonwealth silver medallist Popy Hazarika (87kg, 107kg, 194kg) won the 59kg crown.