British Gymnastics bans coaches from weighing young athletes

British Gymnastics has introduced new safeguarding rules that will prevent coaches from weighing athletes in an effort to stamp out methods it said are “on the fringe of abuse”.

The rules are part of a series of policies that the governing body is introducing following the 2022 Whyte Review, which found there was “systemic” physical and emotional abuse within the sport.

British Gymnastics has said it intends to go beyond the recommendations of that report in order to stamp out “harmful practices”.

Under the new rules, no gymnasts aged 10 or under can be weighed. Those above that age can only be weighed with the consent of both the gymnast and, if they are under the age of 18, a parent or guardian.

If athletes are weighed, it must be done by a sports science or medical practitioner, with a “scientifically valid rationale” for it, including measuring growth or designing strength and conditioning exercises.

READ: Neeraj Chopra: Make track and field events more attractive and marketable

British Gymnastics said the policy had been introduced “to prevent inappropriate practices and prevent potential areas of concern around weighing, due to some of the related psychological distress and risks of the development of mental health problems such as eating disorders/disordered eating, anxiety, and depression”.

“Inappropriate or excessive weighing of gymnasts is an example of poor practice which may be on the fringe of abuse, and if/or repeated could amount to abuse,” it added.

The Whyte Review focused on the period from 2008 to 2020 and received more than 400 submissions. Of those, more than 40 percent described physically abusive behaviour towards gymnasts from coaches.

In a statement, British Gymnastics chief executive Sarah Powell said: “Above all else, we care about gymnasts as people, and these new policies make clear that what matters most in gymnastics is the welfare of those involved.

“While practices have moved on a long way, we know there has been poor practice in these areas, and so by providing clarity for gymnasts, parents and carers, coaches, clubs, volunteers, and officials through the statements set out in these policies, it will ensure everyone understands what is OK and what is not OK and help prevent that happening in the future.”