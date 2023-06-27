MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100m freestyle at US swimming nationals

Caeleb Dressel still has three more chances to qualify for the world championships, having also entered the 50 free as well as the 50 and 100 butterfly.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 23:23 IST , INDIANAPOLIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight preliminary heats, touching the wall behind everyone else.
Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight preliminary heats, touching the wall behind everyone else. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight preliminary heats, touching the wall behind everyone else. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Caeleb Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight preliminary heats, touching the wall behind everyone else.

His time of 49.42 seconds was a whopping 1.79 behind top qualifier Ryan Held, who swam one heat earlier, and a sobering reminder of how far Dressel has to go after walking away from swimming last summer during the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

READ: Butterfly king Milak to miss swimming world championships

He didn’t come close to making the U.S. team in the 100 free for next month’s worlds in Fukuoka, Japan. Dressel’s time at the IUPUI Natatorium was nearly 2.5 seconds off his gold medal-winning performance (47.02) at the Tokyo Games two summers ago.

Dressel was one of the biggest stars at those Olympics, winning five gold medals.

But the 26-year-old Floridian mysteriously left the sport for an extended break and returned to competition only last month at a minor meet in Atlanta.

Clearly, Dressel has a long road to recapture the form that made him the successor to Michael Phelps as the world’s most dominant male swimmer.

ALSO READ: Scott to drop 100m free at worlds due to schedule clash

Dressel still has three more chances to qualify for the world championships, having also entered the 50 free as well as the 50 and 100 butterfly. But, based on his first swim of the meet, it clearly will be an uphill climb to claim a spot on the powerful U.S. team.

Then again, Dressel is surely more focused on getting back to top form in time for next summer’s Paris Olympics, though he hasn’t publicly revealed his plans or goals.

In keeping with his reluctance to speak with the media, he declined interview requests after his dismal showing in Indianapolis.

Related stories

Related Topics

Caeleb Dressel /

Tokyo 2020 Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Global Chess League 2023: Titans stun Ganges, Mumba beats Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Kuwait Football Highlights, SAFF Championship: India 1-1 Kuwait; Chhetri scores, Stimac sent off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stimac shown red card during India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship game
    Team Sportstar
  4. Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100m freestyle at US swimming nationals
    AP
  5. Rapper Stormzy, Palace’s Zaha to buy Croydon Athletic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100m freestyle at US swimming nationals
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 27
    Team Sportstar
  3. USOPC will listen to any IOC plan for Russians to compete at Paris Games
    Reuters
  4. India’s Kasha, Noa set new records at World Powerlifting Championship
    PTI
  5. Former champion Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France after life-threatening crash
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Global Chess League 2023: Titans stun Ganges, Mumba beats Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Kuwait Football Highlights, SAFF Championship: India 1-1 Kuwait; Chhetri scores, Stimac sent off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Stimac shown red card during India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship game
    Team Sportstar
  4. Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100m freestyle at US swimming nationals
    AP
  5. Rapper Stormzy, Palace’s Zaha to buy Croydon Athletic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment